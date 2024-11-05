Los Angeles Dodgers Celebrate 2024 World Series Victory with El Septimo Cigars' "Rebelde Blue"

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dodgers Follow in Footsteps of Past 3x Super Bowl Winners, Who Also Celebrated with El Septimo Cigars

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers, fresh off their thrilling 2024 MLB World Series baseball win, marked their triumph with a celebration fit for champions - lighting up El Septimo Cigars' premium "Rebelde Blue" cigars, solidifying their place in a tradition of elite sports victories.

Following in the footsteps of recent NFL Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs, the Dodgers joined an exclusive club of top-tier sports teams who have chosen El Septimo Cigars as their celebratory cigar of choice. Known for its unparalleled craftsmanship, rich flavor profiles, and top-quality tobacco, El Septimo has earned its reputation as the world's best cigar.

The Dodgers' post-victory festivities were highlighted by team members, management, and staff enjoying the smooth, luxurious experience of the "Rebelde Blue" - a bold and refined blend that mirrors the team's tenacity and excellence on the field. The celebration comes as no surprise, as El Septimo Cigars have become synonymous with success in the sports world, especially among championship-winning teams.

"We're thrilled to see the Dodgers continue the tradition of celebrating success with El Septimo Cigars, especially because our US Headquarters is based out of Los Angeles, this hits home," said Zaya Younan, CEO of El Septimo Cigars. "The 'Rebelde Blue' cigar represents the spirit of victory - bold, exceptional, and unmatched in quality - much like the Dodgers' performance this season. We're proud to be a part of their championship celebration."

The "Rebelde Blue" is a sophisticated cigar that perfectly blends strength with elegance. This 10-year aged smoke part of The popular Luxus Collection is made with an exquisite combination of rare tobaccos, including a premium Ecuadorian wrapper, a complex Nicaraguan binder, and a rich, flavorful filler blend. The result is a medium-to-full-bodied cigar with a flavor profile that offers hints of creamy chocolate, pepper, and a smooth, slightly sweet finish - an indulgence that provides the perfect balance of complexity and smoothness. Its aroma is intoxicating, adding to the overall luxurious experience.

With its intricate construction and refined taste, the "Rebelde Blue" reflects the exceptional quality that defines El Septimo Cigars, making it the cigar of choice for athletes and connoisseurs who demand only the best.

The Dodgers' historic 2024 World Series win marks a new chapter in the franchise's legacy, and lighting up El Septimo Cigars has become a ceremonial nod to the hard work, dedication, and perseverance that lead to such a monumental achievement. The decision to light up a "Rebelde Blue" is not just about enjoying a fine cigar; it's about celebrating the culmination of years of effort, passion, and the pursuit of greatness.

El Septimo Cigars have quickly become a favorite among high-profile athletes and sports teams, offering an unparalleled smoking experience that enhances any victory celebration. With its commitment to producing only the finest cigars, El Septimo continues to be the brand of choice for those who demand nothing less than the best.

About El Septimo Cigars:

El Septimo Cigars is a luxury cigar brand known for its meticulously crafted cigars made from the finest tobacco. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, El Septimo Cigars has quickly risen to prominence as one of the world's leading cigar makers. Renowned for their bold flavors, flawless construction, and rich aromas, El Septimo has become the choice of discerning connoisseurs and elite athletes around the globe.

Attachments



Los Angeles Dodgers Celebrate 2024 World Series Victory with El Septimo Cigars' "Rebelde Blue" Dodgers Follow in Footsteps of Past 3x NFL Super Bowl Winners, Who Also Celebrated with El Septimo Cigars

CONTACT: Alexandra Younan Younan Wine Estates 8187039600 ...