The Future Of Healthcare Is Here: Introducing Medibay

Dubai, UAE, 5th November 2024, Forte Healthcare, a UAE-based healthcare service provider and regional operator, is leading an exciting new chapter in the healthcare industry by pioneering MediBAY, an AI-driven clinic set to redefine primary care delivery. Forte Healthcare operates as an incubator for forward-thinking healthcare solutions, and MediBAY is the latest initiative working towards accelerating the advancement of healthcare delivery.

Designed for efficiency and seamless service, MediBAY enables patients to complete their entire healthcare journey in under 30 minutes. The AI-powered system covers consultations, testing and test results, scanning and diagnostics, and organised“blister pack” medication dispensing – all within digital pods tailored for today's demand for immediate health care; MediBAY's design minimises human delays and errors, streamlines patient experiences and has the added“human” benefit of fully trained nurses and live physician tele-consultations with access to instant multiple language translations. MediBAY's digital framework is specifically designed to alleviate the load on general practitioners and facilities including hospitals, by improving both accessibility and quality of care.

“We're committed to addressing the growing need for efficient healthcare solutions, particularly in primary care,” said Karan Rekhi, Finance & Operations Director at MediBAY and CEO of Forte Healthcare.“MediBAY has the potential to revolutionize primary care ecosystems, and we are currently focused on expanding this model across the GCC and EU regions, ensuring compliance with health authorities globally”.

The research and development of MediBAY's AI technology and the build of MediBay's platform, robotics and AI is being conducted by Professor Federico Baffetti from the prestigious University of Bologna and CEO of Efficiento, a highly successful Italian based company with expertise in ai, robotics, machine automation and high-end tech. Professor Baffetti is at the helm of MediBAY's digital framework to create this Smart Diagnostics and Telehealth Clinic which integrates the whole building, state-of-the-art machines, patient records, diagnostics, and prescriptions into a streamlined system for a comprehensive, user-friendly experience. His contributions ensure that MediBAY operates with the highest standards in technology, enhancing safety, compliance, blockchain security and efficiency, whether the Clinic is performing in static or mobile form.

At the core of this groundbreaking project is Laila Cremona, CEO and Founder of MediBAY. With a career dedicated to transforming healthcare delivery, Laila's vision centres on accessible, high-quality healthcare services available to all. Her focus is on empowering patients and healthcare providers with tools that ensure faster, data-driven care without sacrificing the quality of personal health services and ensuring that patients and health carers work in a symbiotic relationship with AI by making“tech” at MediBAY, more“human”.

As CEO of IQ Training, Laila ensures every Team member at MediBAY is fully trained through AR/VR immersive and mixed media training programmes and certified through CPD, Continuous Professional Development awards.

MediBAY clinics are currently in the advanced stages of prototype development, with trials underway to fine-tune the digital pods and maximize patient outcomes. Each digital pod is tailored for a specific healthcare specialty, providing in-depth analysis, diagnostics, and consultations. The platform's integration ensures that every aspect of the patient's journey – from initial consultation to medication – is seamlessly connected, efficient, and accurate.

The MediBAY project is at the forefront of Forte Healthcare's incubation efforts, aimed at delivering AI-powered solutions that address global healthcare challenges by reducing wait times, enhancing efficiency, and transforming patient care. The future of healthcare is happening right now with MediBay Smart Diagnostic and Telehealth Clinics.