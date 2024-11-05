Quarrio Unveils Agentic Q&A Platform With Embedded FIBO Ontology For Capital Markets And Financial Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Finally, regulated industries and functions can safely implement AI for information retrieval and of processes. Quarrio's Agentic AI is accurate and verifiable, appreciated by compliance!” - Saro Jahani, COOBERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With the growing adoption of AI technologies, Capital Markets and Services face ongoing challenges around accuracy, validation, and security. Quarrio's new Agentic Q&A addresses these issues by delivering a deterministic solution that meets the industry's unique requirements for accuracy, verifiability, consistency, and explainability, along with robust security and privacy measures.



Capital markets and financial services sectors require AI solutions that not only deliver accurate and secure insights but also meet stringent reporting standards, offering clear explanations of how AI-generated results and decisions are achieved. Quarrio's Deterministic AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) multi-agent platform enables organizations to access, understand, and act on data within a highly contextual framework.



Currently, Quarrio is the only enterprise-grade deterministic platform capable of real-time, accurate information retrieval from natural language prompts across SQL/NoSQL data in enterprise systems. In addition, every step in the computation is auditable.



Saro Jahani, Quarrio's Chief Operating Officer and former C-level executive at leading institutions such as the National Stock Exchange, E*TRADE, FIS, ITG, and trueEX, sees Quarrio's product as transformative for Capital Markets and Wall Street. "Everyone, from individual contributors across departments to the C-suite and Board members, can now access the contextual information they need instantly and securely. This changes the game across sales, trading, compliance, and finance," he says.



Quarrio's Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Sarah Mohrle, highlights the platform's focus on accuracy, verifiability, and explainability, designed specifically for the rigorous security and privacy demands of financial organizations. "Coming from a financial background myself, compliance is central to everything we build," she explains.



Quarrio's Q&A platform, complete with FIBO ontology, is now available for purchase.



About Quarrio

Headquartered in Berkeley, CA, Quarrio is pioneering the first and most advanced Deterministic Generative AI solution for corporate data. Quarrio's Deterministic AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) multi-agent platform empowers organizations to access, understand, and act on data with contextually accurate insights, while ensuring compliance and verifiability.

By seamlessly integrating with your existing data, AI, and operational infrastructure, Quarrio eliminates the need for data transformation, saving both time and resources. This means you can rely on precise insights-whether you're a financial analyst needing immediate data for a report or a sales manager seeking the latest sales figures. For CIOs, Quarrio reduces risk and amplifies the value derived from data investments.

Quarrio promotes integrated, horizontal information flow, making insights accessible and beneficial across the organization. Recognized as the "Most Disruptive" and "Overall Winner" by the Software & Internet Industry Association, Quarrio continues to lead in developing trustworthy artificial intelligence.

