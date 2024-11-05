China Top 100 Furniture Manufacturers Directory 2024
Date
11/5/2024 8:19:15 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 100 Furniture Manufacturers in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Top 100 furniture manufacturers in China publication offers a bird's eye view of the furniture competitive landscape in China with an analysis of the 100 leading furniture producers.
The information provided includes :
Ranking by Company's turnover Company name and group Total turnover for the last available year (mostly 2023 and 2022) Number of Employees Product portfolio Company's Address, Website and Email Address
Furniture production and exports trends 2013-2023 in China enrich the analysis.
Top 100 furniture manufacturers in China is part of the Top furniture companies, a new series of research insights that focus on the leading furniture and furniture segments companies and include rankings and performance data of firms operating on a global level or by geographical areas.
Key Topics Covered:
Methodology Essential Headlines The Sample Furniture Production and Exports in China Top 100 Furniture Manufacturers in China
For more information about this report visit
Top 100 Furniture Manufacturers in China. Headquarters Location
