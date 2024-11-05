Finland`s embassy gets damaged in Moscow

(MENAFN) Finland has formally lodged a protest with Russia following an act of vandalism at its embassy in Moscow, where a wall surrounding the diplomatic mission was defaced with graffiti and pelted with eggs. The incident occurred on Friday and has raised tensions between the two neighboring nations amid already strained relations.



Finnish Ambassador to Russia, Marja Liivala, confirmed the attack in an interview with Finnish news agency STT on Sunday. The graffiti, written in Swedish, contained the phrase “Aland is ours,” referring to the Åland Islands, an autonomous region of Finland where Swedish is the dominant language. The islands have long been a point of cultural and political significance for Finland, and the graffiti is believed to be a provocative statement linked to territorial claims. In addition to the offensive markings, eggs were thrown over the embassy's wall, further escalating the hostility of the act.



Liivala described the situation as “unpleasant” but noted that the local police had quickly responded to the incident, detaining five individuals suspected of involvement. The ambassador did not provide information about the nationality of the perpetrators or the specifics of their motivations, though the event is clearly seen as a direct affront to Finland’s diplomatic presence in Russia.



The Finnish authorities have already moved to address the damage; the graffiti has been removed and the wall repainted. Liivala also revealed that Finland had sent a diplomatic note to Moscow, reminding the Russian government of its responsibility under international law to protect foreign embassies and ensure the safety of diplomatic staff. This diplomatic communication follows a similar protest sent by Russia to Finland the previous week over Helsinki’s decision to seize Russian assets within its borders.



While the motive behind the vandalism remains unclear, the timing of the incident suggests it is part of a broader pattern of escalating tensions between Russia and Finland. The two countries, which share a long border, have seen their relations deteriorate since Finland applied for NATO membership in 2022, a move that angered Moscow. Finland’s growing alignment with NATO and its active role in supporting Ukraine against Russia has only served to deepen these strains.



In response to the vandalism, Finnish officials have remained firm in their stance, emphasizing the need for diplomatic security and reiterating the importance of upholding international conventions. While the incident may be considered a symbolic protest, the underlying message is clear: Finland expects Russia to adhere to its obligations to protect foreign diplomatic missions on its soil.

