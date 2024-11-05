JETOUR Global Travel+ Conference 2024 In Fuzhou

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FUZHOU, CHINA, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Themed on“TRAVEL WORLDWIDE”, the JETOUR Global Travel+ 2024 will kick off on November 8 at the Fuzhou Strait International and Center. Nearly 300 international and owner representatives are expected to gather in Fuzhou to experience JETOUR's unique off-road culture, robust products and Travel+ strategy, thus building a global Travel+ lifestyle with JETOUR.

The year 2024 marks the third consecutive year for JETOUR to run this signature Travel+ Conference, and it is the first time for JETOUR to include a large delegation of international owners, partners and journalists to promote Travel+ culture worldwide. As JETOUR's annual global branding gala, the conference will demonstrate fruitful achievements of the Travel+ strategy implementation, as well as progresses made in relation to building an owner-oriented organization.

In recent years, car owners' needs further evolve and diversify, thus traditional ways such as focusing merely on products and after-sales services can hardly meet and exceed owners' expectations in terms of travel. By adopting a holistic view, JETOUR is to debut its global owner brand at the conference, aiming to better link owners worldwide, share travel experiences and tips, and create a truly global Travel+ owner community. Meanwhile, JETOUR will release its lifestyle brand and member benefits policies, offering a convenient and diversified travel experience via rich accessories collection and diversified member programs.

As an auto brand born for travel, JETOUR has been focusing on the“Travel+” segment since its birth and has developed at a“JETOUR Speed” wowing the world with unique business model and footprint. As a part of the event, JETOUR will organize a factory tour for the international media and owners to highlight its super off-road platform and hybrid technologies, intelligent manufacturing system, and the aim to become the world's leading hybrid off-road brand.

Accessories are an indispensable part of travel, and so for a travel car with off-road gene in particular. As the new members of JETOUR's off-road travel lineup, the JETOUR T1 urban light off-road SUV and the T2 i-DM hardcore adventure SUV will be provided to the international owners and media for test drive. During the event, the international owners and media representatives will not only get an opportunity to appreciate the design of JETOUR T1 and T2 i-DM, but also get a real flavor of JETOUR's“Hybrid Off-road” driving experience.

Stay tuned and learn more about JETOUR's new move to expand worldwide.

