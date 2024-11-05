UK’s top diplomat claims slavery reimbursement ‘not about cash’

(MENAFN) The United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, has outlined a new approach to addressing the legacy of the transatlantic slave trade, suggesting that the UK’s reparations efforts should focus on strengthening trade relations and offering technical expertise rather than providing direct financial compensation. Lammy, who is visiting Nigeria and South Africa this week, emphasized that the UK would aim to atone for the horrors of the slave trade by fostering deeper economic partnerships with African nations. His remarks come shortly after 56 members of the Commonwealth signed a document calling for a "conversation" about reparations, recognizing the lasting scars of slavery.



Speaking from Lagos, Nigeria, on Monday, Lammy acknowledged the deep historical wounds caused by slavery, describing the transatlantic trade as “horrific and horrendous.” He shared his personal connection to the subject, noting that he is a descendant of enslaved people. Lammy, born to Guyanese immigrants in the UK, highlighted the long and painful history of slavery and indentured servitude involving African and Indian populations that were transported to British colonies in South America.



The debate around reparations for slavery has gained momentum in recent years, with increasing calls for the UK to take responsibility for its role in the transatlantic slave trade. However, Lammy’s approach deviates from the more traditional calls for cash compensation. “Reparations are not about the transfer of cash,” Lammy said in an interview with BBC, noting that such an approach would be impractical given the ongoing cost-of-living crisis in the UK. Instead, he proposed a more practical form of reparation in which the UK could transfer valuable scientific, technical, and educational expertise to developing countries, offering them the tools to build sustainable economies and develop essential industries.



This stance on reparations contrasts with the position of Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government, which has previously ruled out both cash payments and any form of non-financial reparatory justice. A spokesperson for Starmer reiterated last month that the UK would not be paying reparations nor offering an official apology for its historical role in slavery. “We do not pay reparations,” the spokesperson stated firmly, reflecting the government's position on the matter.



Lammy’s visit to Africa comes at a time when relations between former colonial powers and their former colonies are under increasing scrutiny. The UK government’s stance on reparations is seen by some as an attempt to balance addressing historical wrongs while avoiding the financial and political challenges that could arise from direct compensation.

