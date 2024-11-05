Trump admits I shouldn’t have left White House

(MENAFN) During a campaign rally in Lititz, Pennsylvania, just days before the US election, presidential candidate Donald openly expressed regret about leaving the White House after losing the 2020 presidential race to Joe Biden. Speaking to a crowd of supporters, Trump revisited his controversial claim of "stolen elections," which continues to fuel his narrative that he was unfairly defeated by Biden.



In his remarks, Trump painted a grim picture of the current state of the country under the Biden administration. He characterized the United States as a "failed country" and accused President Biden’s leadership of being led by an "incompetent group of fools." Trump’s comments were particularly harsh on the Biden administration’s handling of border security. He singled out Vice President Kamala Harris, accusing her of being unable to stem the flow of illegal immigration from Mexico, which has remained a central issue in the debate over US immigration policy.



“Our border was the safest it had ever been in history the day I left office,” Trump declared, continuing, “I shouldn’t have left. I mean, honestly, because we did so well.” This statement is not the first time Trump has expressed discontent with his election loss, but it highlights his continuing grievance with the outcome and his belief that his departure was premature in light of what he views as the Biden administration’s failures.



Trump also continued his criticisms of the Democratic Party, referring to it as a “corrupt machine.” He reiterated his calls for stricter voting laws, pushing for states to exclusively use paper ballots and to require voter IDs in order to ensure the integrity of elections. He particularly criticized California, alleging that the state’s voting laws, which do not require voter IDs, were designed to facilitate election fraud. “In California, you are not even allowed to ask for a voter ID,” Trump said. “They are only doing it because they want to cheat.”



Despite numerous legal challenges and investigations that found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, Trump has continued to assert that the election was stolen. His refusal to acknowledge the legitimacy of Biden’s victory has been a hallmark of his rhetoric ever since his defeat. The election, which ended with a tumultuous aftermath, including the storming of the US Capitol by his supporters on January 6, 2021, has left a lasting divide in American politics.

