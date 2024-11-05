Find Your Next Adventure With The Rugged Tread 2 Powersports Navigator From Garmin

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Powerful off-road device handles all

terrains, boasts a high-resolution display

and advanced navigation tools to help you explore with confidence

OLATHE, Kan., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN ) today announced the rugged Tread® 2

off-road navigator that guides adventures on dirt, snow and everything in between. Purpose-built for snowmobile, side-by-side, ATV, UTV and motorcycle enthusiasts, the next-gen Tread 2 features an ultrabright 6-inch display, turn-by-turn navigation, topographic maps and more to enhance any journey. Additionally, Garmin announced the new Handlebar Controller

(sold separately) that offers riders more convenient navigator control from their handlebars.

"We created the Tread 2 for our off-road customers who never back down from a challenge. Built tough, the device is designed to guide you through all types of conditions and stand up to extreme weather. It also comes packed with a wide range of mapping options, giving adventure seekers confidence to take the path less traveled." –Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

Roam the unknown with Garmin's Tread 2.

Rugged design

Tread 2 brings adventure to life with a 6-inch high-resolution, ultrabright display, which is easy to view in direct sunlight and easy to operate while wearing gloves. It has an IP67 dust/water rating to withstand weather and demanding terrain. Travel confidently across tough terrain using built-in sensors that include an altimeter, barometer, compass and pitch/roll gauges. Additionally, Tread 2 includes rugged roll tube and handlebar mount options to best fit the setup of a wide range of powersport vehicles.

Superior mapping

The Tread 2 offers an incredible assortment of mapping features to help adventurers push their limits and explore with greater confidence.



Off-road mapping:

Find the way with turn-by-turn navigation for unpaved roads and trails with content from OpenStreetMap, U.S. Forest Service Motor Vehicle Use Maps and Adventure Roads and Trails1.

Maps for snowmobiles:

Explore with preloaded topographic maps, plus snowmobile-accessible trails and locations throughout the northern U.S. and all of Canada.

Satellite imagery:

Download subscription-free satellite imagery directly to the device via Wi-Fi® technology to see high-resolution overhead views of routes and terrain.

Federal Public Land Boundaries:

Be aware of public land boundaries for national forests, Bureau of Land Management and wilderness areas and view private land boundaries and landowner information for parcels greater than four acres.

Live updates:

Use the Tread mobile app

on a compatible smartphone with an active cellular or Wi-Fi connection to access live weather; share GPX files of favorite routes and track friends' real-time locations using the Group Ride2 mobile feature.

On-road mapping:

When the adventure stays on paved roads, follow them with preloaded City Navigator® maps of North America. Outdoor Maps+:

Purchase a subscription to Outdoor Maps+

to access premium map content, including slope angle, hunting data, avalanche risk reports, and more.

Control from the handlebar

Adventure-seekers can easily operate their compatible Tread or zūmo® XT2 navigators with the new, wired Handlebar Controller

(sold separately). The controller lets riders zoom in and out of their map view, select and scroll through their preferred map layers, waypoints, control music and more. And the intuitive push-button design makes it easy to operate the controller without removing gloves or other gear.

The handlebar controller includes versatile mounting options to fit most snowmobiles, motorcycles and ATVs. It can also withstand adventurous rides with an IP67

dust and water-resistance rating, while the wired power source ensures reliable performance in extreme temperatures.

Working together

Riders can stay connected when venturing beyond cellphone coverage by pairing a compatible inReach ®

SOS satellite communication device3 for two-way messaging – which includes voice and photo messaging on select devices – and location tracking via the 100% global Iridium® satellite network. In the event of an emergency, users can send an interactive SOS message to Garmin ResponseSM, a 24/7-staffed international emergency assistance coordination center.

Adventure seekers can also stay in touch with members in their group by pairing Tread 2 with the Group Ride Radio

for location sharing and voice communication through the push-to-talk mic when exploring outside of cell coverage. Additionally, it pairs with a Bluetooth® enabled helmet or headset for hands-free communication.

Available now, the Garmin Tread 2 has a suggested retail price of $699.99, while the new Handlebar Controller has a suggested retail price of $149.99. Visit our website to learn more .

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for adventurers, athletes,

off-road explorers, road warriors and outdoor enthusiasts

everywhere. Committed to developing

products

that enhance experiences, enrich lives and help provide peace of mind, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom , email our media team , connect with @garminoutdoor on social, or follow our blo .

1Limitations may exist in map data for some road and trail route suggestions. Always defer to posted road signs and conditions during vehicle operation. Garmin products using OpenStreetMap data are intended to be used only as supplementary travel aids.

2Tracking via Group Ride Mobile requires the Tread app running on each party's compatible smartphone with Bluetooth technology and an active cellular connection.

3An active inReach subscription is required. Some jurisdictions regulate or prohibit the use of satellite communication devices. It is the responsibility of the user to know and follow all applicable laws in the jurisdiction where the device is intended to be used.

About Garmin: Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN ) is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, Tread, inReach, Iridium and zūmo are registered trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

Satellite imagery © 2024 Maxar Technologies (date of satellite imagery may vary). OpenStreetMap is a trademark of the OpenStreetMap Foundation and is used with permission. This product is not endorsed or affiliated with the OpenStreetMap Foundation. Wi-Fi is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Garmin is under license.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations.

The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2023, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0001-411180).

A copy of such Form 10-K is available at . No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mike Cummings & Griffin Schaetzle

913-397-8200

[email protected]

SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.

