Riteish, Genelia Pen Heart Melting Note For Son Riaan As He Turns 10

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) As their elder son Riaan turned 10 on Monday, Bollywood's most loved couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh penned a heartwarming note for their"baby boy".

Genelia took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures from Riaan from his childhood to playing football.

She wrote as the caption:“Yesterday on the eve of your birthday, we celebrated the last of your single digits my baby boy and just like that you are 10 today - a boy with the kindest heart and the willpower to do better everyday..”

She added that the beauty of the last decade is that“I also complete 10 years of being a mum and everyday you teach me to be the best version of myself .. I always knew the saying life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass but rather learning to dance in the rain but in your 10 years, you have lived this and taught me to live it too.”

“I Love You Riaan - Happy Birthday Baby Boy p.s Always going to be your loudest cheerleader and be the one who feel rob a kiss from you at every opportunity i get.”

Riteish shared a string of pictures with Riaan. One image has the entire family – Riteish, Genelia, Riaan and younger son Rahyl.

Rietish wrote: :”My Dearest Riaan, I want to share a secret with you, I want to be honest and open with you.. I'm so flawed, I'm not a perfect dad and everyday I feel I want to do more for you but when I look at how you look at me, I see myself as a perfect dad, one that is loved by a beautiful boy and adored by his son and then I realise it's not me - it's you my pillu - you make me feel like I'm the best Dad in this world because you believe in me, you are strong and you make me feel that im doing something right..

To all the adventurers, laughs and a 1000 + 1 football games - you have me as your buddy, as your friend and your partner for life.. I promise to climb the highest mountain for you my baby boy because you make this life so beautiful. Happy Birthday Son. Thank you for choosing me as your Baba.”

Genelia and Riteish, who got married in 2012, welcomed their first boy Riaan in 2014. They had their second child, Rahyl in June 2016.