Discount Period For Traffic Violations To End Soon, Moi Reminds

Doha, Qatar: The General Traffic Directorate at the of Interior (MoI) has issued a reminder to citizens, residents and visitors to clear their fines as its traffic violation discount program is about to conclude soon.

The 50% discount, which initially began on June 1, 2024, will conclude at the end of current month, on November 30, following a three-month extension from the original August deadline.

The discount applies to all registered to Qatari citizens, residents, visitors, as well as vehicles of citizens and residents of GCC countries.

Eligible violations must have been recorded within the past three years, with an important reminder that the Ministry has implemented a new travel restriction as per which:

Starting since September 1, 2024, individuals with outstanding traffic violations will not be permitted to leave Qatar through any borders until all fines and due payments are settled.

The discount program represents a significant opportunity for those fined to pay their debts and clear their names.