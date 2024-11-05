Artichoke Market Is Expected To Reach USD 3.32 Billion By 2030, Driven By Increasing Focus On Gut Health

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Artichokes Market was valued at USD 2.83 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 3.47 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 2.3% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.The artichoke market is growing due to a shift in consumer preference towards healthy diets, increasing intake for plant-based meals, and health benefits for artichokes which include antioxidants, fiber, and other nutrients. Their versatility in terms of culinary applications and the increasing consumption due to the popularity of the Mediterranean diet is further fuelling their demand in both fresh and processed forms. Artichokes contain several antioxidants and bioactive compounds, including the flavonoids apigenin and luteolin, which are beneficial to health. An important phytochemical isolated from extracts of artichoke is silymarin which is a flavonoid that may have possible effects on the reduction of breast cancer cell proliferation. Polyphenols and antioxidants in artichokes, such as the flavonoids quercetin rutin, and gallic acid have also been shown to inhibit the growth of cancerous cells research shows. Besides the anticancer function, artichokes are known to facilitate liver function and improve detoxification activity.However, the Jerusalem artichoke is a different species that is especially known for its high content of inulin a water-soluble fiber with numerous health benefits. As a prebiotic, inulin acts like food for good gut bacteria, leading to a healthy microbiome and better gut health. It also helps maintain blood sugar levels, reduce cholesterol, aid in weight loss, and offer protection from cancer. The above advantages position Jerusalem artichokes as a functional ingredient that can be used in different types of beneficial food including prebiotic foods, low glycemic index products, and antioxidant foods which provide consumers with several options for health-supporting ingredients.Dominance of Fresh Artichokes and Rising Demand in Pharmaceutical Sector Drive Market Segmentation GrowthBy Form: Fresh artichokes are dominating the segment owing to their high use in culinary applications coupled with changing consumer preferences towards the consumption of fresh food, which accounts for a considerable market share in 2023.Frozen artichokes are anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment from 2024-20232, due to convenience, extended shelf life, as well as increasing demand for ready-to-use frozen vegetables.By End Use: The dominant segment in 2023 is the Food & Beverage sector, due to artichokes application pervasiveness across culinary usages and highly processed food products.By Form.Fresh.Frozen.CannedBy End-User.Food & Beverage.Personal Care & Cosmetic.PharmaceuticalThe Pharmaceutical segment is expected to register the highest growth owing to the growing awareness of health benefits associated with artichokes such as antioxidant and liver protection which can be accounted for their increased use in dietary supplements and other health products.Do you have any specific any queries or need customization research on Artichoke Market, Inquire now @European Artichoke Market Dominance and North America's Rapid Growth in Health-Conscious Consumer TrendsThe European region held the largest share of the artichoke market due to its rich cultivation background and culinary traditions that used artichokes in Mediterranean diets, which is expected to continue and thus drive the growth of this segment in the artichoke market over the next 10 years industrywide. The dominance of European countries for fresh and processed artichokes is supported by high artichoke consumption, coupled with strong consumer awareness regarding their health benefits.North America is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during 2024–2032 owing to rising health awareness and deadlines towards plant-based foods. In North America, as food consumers look for healthy and versatile foods, processed artichokes are expected to increase due to innovations in food products, and health supplements utilizing the properties of artichokes will gain increased market penetration. In 2024, Ocean Mist Farms, a top producer and distributor of fresh artichokes in North America, started its yearly spring campaign to highlight the advantages of its renowned Gold Standard of artichokes in terms of health and nutrition. In 2024, Ocean Mist Farms launched the "Eat Your Heart Out" Consumer Artichoke Sweepstakes promotion. To increase demand and in-store sales, this comprehensive campaign includes marketing to a large network of artichoke merchants and vegetable purchasers, social media promotion, and sweepstakes prizes. 