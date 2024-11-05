MDB Introduces New Models In The Green Climber Range At EIMA International: LV 1000, LV 250 Compact And E23-80 Electron

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LV 1000 Green Climber with lifting arms and tilting mulcher

LV 250 Compact

E23-80 Electron Bi-directional Electric Grass and Weed Cutting Machine

MDB introduces three new Green Climber tool carriers including: 1) the first 100 horsepower machine, 2) a railway cutting machine and 3) an electric machine.

- Mario Di BiaseFOSSACESIA , CH, ITALY, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MDB Srl , the leading manufacturer of remote controlled machines for the forestry and agricultural sectors, announces the launch of three new models in the Green Climber line, which will be revealed at EIMA International 2024, Nov. 6-10 in Bologna, Italy, in Hall 16, Stand A5.Green Climber LV 1000: Power and versatility in one machineThe first of the three models, the Green Climber LV 1000, is an innovative tool carrier that combines maximum versatility and safety, designed to meet the needs of forestry and landscaping professionals. It is equipped with a 2.8l turbocharged intercooled FPT diesel engine with an impressive 100 horsepower. Its unique patented boom integrates tilt and sideshift, allowing it to lift up to a height of 150 cm, while ensuring an exceptionally low center of gravity and maneuverability even in the most extreme conditions.In addition to the extendable undercarriage, its distinctive features include an integrated hydraulic winch and a quick-release accessory system (without tools) that can be operated by remote control. It also has a wide range of attachments, including forestry mulcher, grass mulcher, bucket, fork and dozer blade, the Green Climber LV 1000 offers unprecedented flexibility and performance.Mario Di Biase, founder of MDB Srl, highlights, "The Green Climber LV 1000 was designed by listening to our customers' needs to offer an ideal solution in forestry and green maintenance applications, including energy infrastructure. This machine ensures safe operations even in extreme conditions, such as reforestation work and tree/vegetation removal under power lines and oil pipelines."Green Climber LV 250 Compact: Most compact machine with specific characteristics for agricultural and railway applicationsThe Green Climber LV 250 Compact is the ideal solution for those looking for a compact yet powerful machine. Equipped with a 25-horsepower Kawasaki gasoline engine, this tool carrier retains the main features of the MDB LV line, such as the extendable undercarriage and quick attachment system. With a cutting width of 80 cm, the LV 250 Compact is designed to meet the needs of the railroad industry, but is also perfectly suited to agricultural settings, such as vineyards, olive groves and orchards, as well as road maintenance operations on sloping terrain.Di Biase comments, "The LV 250 Compact was a welcomed challenge to launch with our distributors. It is the answer to the growing demand for compactness, both in rail operations and in agricultural and vineyards."Green Climber E23-80 Electron: The electric future of green maintenanceThe Green Climber E23-80 Electron marks a major step forward in the MDB range, being the first all-electric model. Based on the design of the gasoline-powered Green Climber F23, the E23-80 is powered by lithium-ion batteries and uses electric actuators for the transmission and cutting system. This bi-directional machine is ideal for grass and weed cutting in agricultural settings, solar parks, and road maintenance. The E23-80 Electron combines operational efficiency and sustainability, reducing environmental impact without compromising performance.Di Biase comments, "We are proud to present our first electric Green Climber model that represents our commitment to innovative, safe and environmentally friendly solutions."Availability and other new innovations to the MDB rangeThe new Green Climber models will be available on the market starting in 2025, with further details on availability and pricing to be provided later this year. In addition to the new products just described, MDB will also present other models in the Green Climber and Speciality ranges at EIMA International 2024. Prominent among them is the LV 1400 Dominator, the most powerful tool carrier in the MDB line, with 140 horsepower. Equipped with a forestry mulcher, side arm/flail and integrated winch, the LV 1400 Dominator allows the operator to work safely both from the cab, in extremely steep conditions, and via remote control.MDB Srl invites you to discover the future of green maintenance and forestry applications at EIMA International 2024.

Paul Pontecorvo

MDB Srl

+39 0872 50221

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.