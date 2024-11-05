Qatar: Voting Begins In Referendum On 2024 Draft Constitutional Amendments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- in the on the 2024 draft constitutional amendments of the permanent of the State of Qatar began at 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

The General Committee organizing the referendum has allowed eligible citizens to vote by attending in person at the announced referendum points, or remotely vote by using 'Metrash 2' application inside or outside the country.

Voting will continue until 7:00 p.m. and the votes counting process begin immediately, and the General Committee will announce the results within 24 hours.

Qatari Amir Tamim Al-Thani announced on October 15th that the Cabinet has finalized draft constitutional and legislative amendments to be put up to a popular referendum after the approval of the Shura Council.

He stated, in the opening speech of the fourth Shura Council's Ordinary Session, "Based on my responsibility and duty towards my country and my people for the good of the present and the future, I considered that these amendments fulfill the supreme interest of the state and promote the values of justice and equality in rights and duties among members of Qatari society."

On October 29, he signed Decree No. (87) of 2024, inviting all citizens to participate in a general referendum on the constitutional amendments of the permanent constitution of the State of Qatar on Tuesday November 5, 2024.

The Cabinet decided to grant permission to all Qatari employees to leave their workplaces early on November 5, in response to the invitation of the Amir to vote. (end)

