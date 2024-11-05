Meesho Under Fire For Selling Gangster T-Shirts Featuring Lawrence Bishnoi Company Responds

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Meesho is under fire for listing t-shirts featuring the image of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Filmmaker-journalist Alishan Jafri brought attention to this issue, describing it as an example of "India's latest radicalisation".

Jafri raised concerns on social media, noting that such merchandise was being sold not only on Meesho but also on other platforms like Flipkart, with prices as low as ₹168.

Jafri emphasised that selling apparel branded with Bishnoi's likeness, including the term“gangster” on some items, contributes to the glorification of criminal figures. He further highlighted that certain products seemed to target children, raising alarms about potential influence on young minds.

“At a time when the police and NIA are struggling to stop youths from joining gang crime, social media influencers are making quick money by promoting gang content and glorifying gangsters,” Jafri wrote on X (formerly Twitter),

According to Jafri, such content could inspire youths towards crime, pointing out real incidents where young people were influenced by gangster-related content.

Citing examples, Jafri mentioned a case involving a 15-year-old from Deoria, who, reportedly motivated by gangster-themed media, killed his friend. He also referred to a group of teenagers in Delhi .



They formed a gang called“Badnaam Gang” with plans to commit violent acts for online notoriety. These examples, according to Jafri, illustrate how gang culture can impact impressionable youth.

Public backlash quickly followed Jafri's post, with many condemning Meesho for allowing such merchandise. Some users expressed disappointment, suggesting that Meesho should be "de-platformed" for promoting criminal figures. Others warned that encouraging gangster culture could harm Indian society.