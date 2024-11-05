Miscreants Open Fire, Throw Metal Objects At Puri-New Delhi Nandan Kanan Express In Odisha

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A group of unidentified miscreants reportedly opened fire and threw metal objects at Puri-New Delhi Nandan Kanan Express on 5 October, while it was passing through the Bhadrak Railway Station in Odisha, reported PTI.

The are yet to ascertain the firing incident.

| Indian Railways to operate 200+ trains for Diwali, Chhath Puja | Check details

According to a report by News18, the window of the guard's coach was hit and broken in the attack.

The Railway Police have inquired into the incident after the train guard issued a memo. No injuries have been reported in the incident though.

Initial details say the train suffered two hits of bullets that stoke the window pane of a coach lavatory in the 12816 Nandan Kanan Express at around 9.30 am when the train was between the Bhadrak and Baudpur section.

| Good news for Bihar, Mumbai passengers! Special train begins on THIS route

SK Bahinipati, Inchage, GRP Police Station Puri said, as quoted by ANI, "Between 9.00-9.30 am, we got information that there was firing on Nandankanan Express train after it crossed Bhadrak. GRP and RPF escorted the train to Puri to ensure the safety of passengers. 4 teams including RPF, Police are engaged in the investigation."

Enroute to Bhubaneshwar, the train was checked and cleared at around 10.30 am, reported Times of India.

"Railway Protection Force has been instructed to attend the train and coordinate closely with the govt Railway Police and local police," TOI quoted an official statement of East Coast Railways as saying.

The Nandan Kanan Express train runs between Odisha's Puri and Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi.

Previous incidents:

Last week, a two-foot-long wooden block weighing over 6 kg was discovered on a railway track near Malihabad Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh. This disrupted train services on 24 October.

| Delhi man finds live centipede in raita at VIP Railways lounge, IRCTC replies

According to a report by India Today, the 14236 Bareilly-Varanasi Express, running between Delhi and Lucknow, struck the wooden block, prompting the local pilot to apply emergency brakes to avoid an incident.

With agency inputs.