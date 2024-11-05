Ashok Kumar Garg Takes Charge As Gurugram MCG Commissioner

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Nov 5 (IANS) Ashok Kumar Garg took charge as the new Municipal Commissioner of Gurugram (MCG) on Tuesday. Garg is a 2009 batch IAS officer. He previously served as the Municipal Commissioner Manesar (MCM).

The newly appointed MCG Commissioner on Tuesday outlined his key priorities for Gurugram.

As soon as he took charge, he first presided over the Samadhan Camp organized here and gave necessary instructions to the officials while listening to public complaints.

He said that along with improving the sanitation and sewerage system of Gurugram, his main focus will be on creating a responsible administration.

"The complaints received in his office will be registered in a separate register and along with sending the complaint to the concerned officer, a copy of the complaint will be made available to the complainant. These complaints will also be reviewed weekly and a report of its progress will be taken from the officers," he said.

He gave clear instructions to the officers that in the Samadhan camp, complaints related to property tax, development fees, cleanliness, and garbage lifting should be resolved on the spot.

He said that the cleanliness system, sewerage system and responsible administration are on his priority list.

He told the officers that the complainants coming to the Samadhan camp must be provided with the mobile number of the officer related to that complaint so that the complainant can get information about the solution to the complaint from the concerned person.

"Creating a better cleanliness system is our primary responsibility and work will be done more rapidly in this direction. I will visit the field continuously and work will be done rapidly towards solving the problems by meeting the common people," he added.

It is noteworthy that in compliance with the guidelines issued by the Haryana Government, MCG and MCM have been continuously organizing Samadhan camps since October 22. A total of 430 complaints have been received in the Samadhan camps organised so far, out of which 163 complaints have been resolved.

Apart from this, seven such complaints were also received, which were not found to be related to the civic bodies. The complainants have been informed by setting a time limit for the resolution of the remaining 260 pending complaints because the resolution of the said complaints will take time.

In the Samadhan camps organised by Municipal Corporation Gurugram, the resolution of complaints related to property tax is being ensured immediately.