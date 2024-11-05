APET Sheet Analysis Report 2024: $4.13 Market Size Trends, Opportunities And Forecasts 2020-2024 & 2025-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "APET Sheet Market: Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Application, Thickness, Hardness, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global APET Sheet Market was valued at USD 4.13 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2025-2030.

In recent years, there has been a consistent need in the APET sheet market for environmentally friendly packaging options that offer exceptional material characteristics. APET sheets are extensively utilized in packaging due to their exceptional transparency, durability, and barrier characteristics, which aid in preserving the freshness of items. Their utilization is on the rise in diverse sectors including food & beverage, medicines, and personal care. The expansion of this market is additionally propelled by the increasing consciousness of ecological sustainability, since APET sheets possess the ability to be recycled and exhibit a minimal carbon imprint.

An important factor contributing to the growth of the APET sheet market is the increasing need for packaging materials that are both ecologically friendly and capable of being recycled. Manufacturers are creating APET sheets that are both recyclable and lightweight, in order to meet this demand. This not only helps to lower transportation expenses but also reduces carbon emissions.

Manufacturers have been able to develop APET sheets with improved qualities, such as greater UV resistance and impact strength, due to advancements in production technology. The increasing popularity of ready-to-eat meals and convenience foods has intensified the need for APET sheets, which provide exceptional transparency and safeguard packaged food products. This phenomenon is especially evident in urban regions, where fast-paced lives amplify the need for packaging that is convenient to handle and visually attractive.

Segment Insights

The food and beverage segment hold the largest market share, accounting for more than 50% in 2023, due to APET sheets' outstanding barrier properties, which help extend the shelf life of food products. The pharmaceutical segment is also significant, utilizing APET sheets for their strength and high transparency in producing blister packs for medicines.

Geographical Insights

In the Asia-Pacific region, APET sheets are primarily used due to the rapidly growing packaging industry, rising urbanization, and increased consumer awareness of sustainable packaging. Key markets in the region include China and India, driven by large populations and expanding food and beverage sectors. The presence of major market players with production facilities in the region further supports market growth.

In Europe, stringent packaging waste regulations and a strong focus on sustainability are driving the adoption of APET sheets. Countries like Germany, France, and the UK are major contributors to market growth, with a high demand for recyclable packaging materials.

Key companies in the Global APET Sheet Market include:



Lotte Chemical Corporation

Desu Technology

Eastman Chemical Company

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Shandong Top Leader Plastic Packing Co., LTD.

AVi Global Plast Pvt. Ltd

ONE PLASTIC

Primex Plastics Corporation

Indorama Ventures Public Company Ltd. Eurocast

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Analyst Recommendations

3. Global APET Sheet Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global APET Sheet Market

3.2 APET Sheet Market Type Matrix

3.3 Global APET Sheet Market: Dashboard

3.4 Global APET Sheet Market: Market Size and CAGR, By Value, 2020-2030 (USD Million & CAGR)

3.5 Global APET Sheet Market: Market Value Assessment

3.6 Assessment Degree of Impact of COVID-19 on Global APET Sheet Market

3.7 Global APET Sheet Market Segmentation: By Application

3.7.1 Global APET Sheet Market, By Application Overview

3.7.2 Global APET Sheet Market Attractiveness Index, By Application (2025-2030)

3.7.3 Pharmaceuticals, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.4 Food & Beverages, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.5 Automotive, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.6 Electronics, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.7.7 Other Applications, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8 Global APET Sheet Market Segmentation: By Thickness

3.8.1 Global APET Sheet Market, By Thickness Overview

3.8.2 Global APET Sheet Market Attractiveness Index, By Thickness (2025-2030)

3.8.3 Below 0.2 mm , By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.4 0.2-1 mm, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.5 1-2 mm, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.8.6 More than 2 mm, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9 Global APET Sheet Market Segmentation: By Hardness

3.9.1 Global APET Sheet Market, By Hardness Overview

3.9.2 Global APET Sheet Market Attractiveness Index, By Hardness (2025-2030)

3.9.3 Soft, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

3.9.4 Rigid, By Value, 2020H-2030F (USD Million & CAGR)

4. APET Sheet Market, Region Analysis

4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study

4.2 Regional Snapshot

