Flozein Products Acquires Mastercoat® Line Of Confectionery Coatings

ASHBURNHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FloZein Products, a leader in specialty plant-based coatings, is pleased to announce the of the MasterCoat® line of confectionery glazes and polishes from LBB Specialties. This acquisition strategically positions FloZein Products as a key provider of high-performance coating solutions for the gummy and chocolate panning markets, with MasterCoat® offering unique formulations that enhance product appearance, texture, and durability.The MasterCoat® line has been developed to meet the evolving demands of the confectionery industry, aligning with trends toward premium, sustainable, and clean-label products. FloZein Products will now exclusively sell and support MasterCoat®, giving gummy and chocolate manufacturers a trusted, innovative solution to achieve exceptional results in shine, texture, and coating durability.Key Benefits of the MasterCoat® Line:. Enhanced shine and texture, elevating product aesthetics.. Improved durability and shelf life, helping prevent bloom in chocolates and stickiness in gummies.. Sustainable and clean-label formulations, offering a natural alternative that meets consumer expectations for transparency and quality.“We are pleased to be the new home of the MasterCoat® brand,” states Rachel Freedman, President of FloZein Products.“These products, when combined with our zein-based coatings, will give us a complete portfolio of high quality confectionery products. Adding MasterCoat® to our zein based confectionery coatings gives our customers, old and new, choices of both zein and shellac based glazes and polishes. FloZein Products will continue to provide top notch technical service and technical expertise.”“We are excited that the ownership of the MasterCoat® portfolio and brand will be transferred to FloZein Products” said Mike DeGennaro, Senior Vice President of LBB Specialties.“As an existing co-manufacturer of many MasterCoat® products, FloZein Products brings a wealth of experience and expertise to ensure a smooth transition. The integration of the MasterCoat® line into FloZein's offerings will be seamless, maintaining the quality and reliability our customers have come to expect.”About FloZein ProductsFloZein Products is a global leader in the production of zein, a versatile corn protein that forms a clear, flexible film, significantly enhancing the shelf life of food, confectionery, and nutraceutical products. In addition, FloZein has developed a wide range of biobased, sustainable, and food-contact-safe glazes, coatings, and adhesives, making them a trusted partner for a variety of industries, including agriculture, packaging, and personal care.About LBB SpecialtiesLBB Specialties is a leader in North American specialty chemicals and ingredients distribution. It is a diversified supplier serving end markets including care, food & nutrition, industrial specialties, and life sciences. LBB Specialties is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.Contact Information:

