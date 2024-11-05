Al Hamad Highlights Sports Leadership Role At QOC Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Human Resources and Administrative Affairs Department of the Qatar Olympic Committee organised an educational forum titled An Hour of Knowledge yesterday at the Lusail Hall, where the Asian Athletics Association President Dahlan Al Hamad delivered an insightful lecture on the role of sports leadership in achieving success and overcoming challenges.

The keynote speaker of the forum, Al Hamad shared his extensive experience and achievements in the sports field, discussing different leadership styles, how employees can turn into successful leaders and administrators, what key factors should be considered when taking on an administrative role, and what are the common reasons for a leader or administrator's failure or shortcomings.

Yesterday's forum was attended by the QOC Secretary General Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain, Director of QOC Sport Sector Sheikh Khalifa bin Khalid Al Thani, Director of the QOC Support Services Sector Eng. Hamad Lahdan Al Mohannadi, legendary Qatari athlete Mutaz Essa Barshim, directors of departments, heads of QOC's sections, units and employees alongside staff from sport federations and committees. At the conclusion of the forum, the Al Buenain honored Al Hamad with a shield of appreciation for his efforts and fruitful contributions to the development of sports in Qatar over many decades.

On this occasion, Director of Human Resources and Administrative Affairs Department Maryam Mohammed Al Kuwari said this forum provides a valuable opportunity for employees to share ideas, exchange practical experiences and improves individual and team performance. Investing in the human resources will remain a major pillar to all successful organisations.