Qatar Players Shine At WTT Youth Contender In Ismailia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Young Qatari table tennis players achieved remarkable success by winning three medals (two Gold and one silver) at the WTT Youth Contender in Ismailia, Egypt, recently.
The Championships, held at the El Qanah Stadium Hall 1 in Ismailia, saw participation from youth players from over 16 countries.
The Qatari team members Ahmed Korani, Yousif Abdalla, and Abdulaziz Al Abdulla made their mark on the podium.
Ahmed clinched the gold medal in the U-17 boys singles, Yousif secured gold in the U-15 boys singles, and Abdulaziz took home silver in the U-13 boys singles.
Ahmed, ranked 316th in the world in the youth category, dominated the U-17 singles. He defeated Egypt's Seifeldin Kassem with a score line of 11-7, 11-7, and 11-6. He advanced to the final after a tight 3-2 win over Algeria's Bilel Zouitene in the quarter-finals and a 3-0 victory over Luxembourg's Luca Elsen in the semi-final.
In the U-15 singles, Youssef, ranked 667th globally, took the gold by beating Egypt's Abdelmalk ElSayed with a 3-0 score (11-9, 11-7, 11-9). Abdullah's road to victory included a 3-2 win over Kazakhstan's Alexey Markin in the quarter-finals and a 3-2 win against Algeria's Bilel Zouitene in the semi-final.
In the under-13 category, promising Qatari youngster Abdulaziz earned the silver medal after a 3-0 (14-12, 11-4, 13-11) loss in the final to Egypt's Asser Sameh.
The tournament saw featured another Qatari competitor Sultan Al Kuwari who reached the quarter-finals in the boys U-17 but was ultimately defeated by Malaysian player Hong Yu Tey 3-1.
Supported by the World Table Tennis (WTT), the tournament featured a strong field of competitors from countries including Egypt, Luxembourg, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Libya, Malaysia, Palestine, Iraq, India, Algeria, the UAE, Jordan, Austria, Kenya, and South Africa.
MENAFN05112024000063011010ID1108851829
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.