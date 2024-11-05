Qatar Players Shine At WTT Youth Contender In Ismailia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Young Qatari table players achieved remarkable success by winning three medals (two and one silver) at the WTT Youth Contender in Ismailia, Egypt, recently.

The Championships, held at the El Qanah Hall 1 in Ismailia, saw participation from youth players from over 16 countries.

The Qatari team members Ahmed Korani, Yousif Abdalla, and Abdulaziz Al Abdulla made their mark on the podium.

Ahmed clinched the medal in the U-17 boys singles, Yousif secured gold in the U-15 boys singles, and Abdulaziz took home silver in the U-13 boys singles.

Ahmed, ranked 316th in the world in the youth category, dominated the U-17 singles. He defeated Egypt's Seifeldin Kassem with a score line of 11-7, 11-7, and 11-6. He advanced to the final after a tight 3-2 win over Algeria's Bilel Zouitene in the quarter-finals and a 3-0 victory over Luxembourg's Luca Elsen in the semi-final.

In the U-15 singles, Youssef, ranked 667th globally, took the gold by beating Egypt's Abdelmalk ElSayed with a 3-0 score (11-9, 11-7, 11-9). Abdullah's road to victory included a 3-2 win over Kazakhstan's Alexey Markin in the quarter-finals and a 3-2 win against Algeria's Bilel Zouitene in the semi-final.

In the under-13 category, promising Qatari youngster Abdulaziz earned the silver medal after a 3-0 (14-12, 11-4, 13-11) loss in the final to Egypt's Asser Sameh.

The tournament saw featured another Qatari competitor Sultan Al Kuwari who reached the quarter-finals in the boys U-17 but was ultimately defeated by Malaysian player Hong Yu Tey 3-1.

Supported by the World Table Tennis (WTT), the tournament featured a strong field of competitors from countries including Egypt, Luxembourg, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Libya, Malaysia, Palestine, Iraq, India, Algeria, the UAE, Jordan, Austria, Kenya, and South Africa.