Sheikh Abdulaziz Re-Elected As QCA President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The General Assembly of the Qatar Association (QCA) has re-elected Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Saoud Al Thani as President for the term 2024-2028.

During the meeting which was held at the Qatar Olympic Committee headquarters yesterday, Khalid Saleh Al Rumaihi was elected as Secretary-General, Mohamed Abdullah Al Meer, Abdullah Hussain Al Marri and Sara Abdulaziz Al Sheeb were elected as members of the Association's Board of Directors.

The Assembly agenda also covered the approval of the minutes from the previous meeting, endorsing the financial statements for 2023 and reviewing of achievements from the past year.

The members also discussed strategic goals for the next phase, reinforcing the QCA's commitment to organizational excellence and development. Upon his re-election as QCA Sheikh Abdulaziz stressed that the Association would continue its dedicated efforts to take the sport to a new level and provide more international exposure to the national teams.