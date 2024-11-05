Use More To Get More With Citi This Travel Season Media Outreach Newswire APAC
Date
11/5/2024 4:35:36 AM
(MENAFN- media OutReach Newswire)
HONG KONG SAR -
Media OutReach Newswire – 5 November 2024 - From now until December 31, 2024, selected Citibank customers* are entitled to Citibank Debit Mastercard® Triple Rewards[1] upon successful registration. Customers can earn up to a 10% cash rebate and a chance to win a pair of business class round trip tickets to Tokyo with each eligible Citibank Global Wallet foreign currency spending. Let's start making the most of the upcoming travel season and festivities with Citi!
|
Reward 1:
Up to HK$750 off on Cathay Pacific flight tickets
|
Book your flight with Citibank Debit Mastercard® via the Cathay Pacific site ( ) and apply the following codes for instant discounts:
Long-haul flights HK$750 discount: CXCITI750
Short-haul flights HK$250 discount: CXCITI250
|
Reward 2:
Up to 10% rebate on eligible foreign currency spending**
|
Enjoy up to HK$1,900 cash rebate with eligible Citibank Global Wallet foreign currency spending.
10% rebate per transaction of HK$1,000 or above
6% rebate per transaction of HK$600-HK$999
3% rebate per transaction below HK$600
|
Reward 3:
Lucky draw for flight tickets**
|
Each eligible Citibank Global Wallet foreign currency spending will be rewarded with a lucky draw entry. You may earn up to 10 entries to win a pair of Cathay Pacific business class round trip tickets to Tokyo (Narita).
|
For more information about "Citibank Debit Mastercard® Triple Rewards," please visit:
citibank/globalwallet
* This promotion is only applicable to Citibank Debit Mastercard® customers. Please contact us to apply.
** Citibank Global Wallet needs to be activated before making a transaction.
[1]
Quotas apply on a first-come-first-served basis. For terms and conditions, please visit: citibank/24q4cgw
MENAFN05112024003551001712ID1108851756
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.