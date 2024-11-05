World Free Zones Organization Announces China As Host For Its Annual World Congress In 2025

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

The World Free Zones Organization (World FZO) has announced that China will host the 11th annual World FZO World in Hainan Province next year.

This announcement was made during the World FZO's participation in the International Forum on China Reform, as part of an official visit led by His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Chairman of the World Free Zones Organization who delivered a keynote speech.

During the visit, a hosting agreement was signed between Dr. Al Zarooni and Liu Rutao, Deputy Director General of the Hainan Provincial Bureau of International Economic Development for hosting the next edition of the World FZO World Congress in China. Additionally, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed by Dr. Al Zarooni and Qi Fulin , President of the China Institute for Reform and Development. This MoU aims to establish the Free Zones Institute, fostering research & development, and collaboration between the World FZO and the Institute, with the overarching goal of promoting economic growth, enhancing trade, encouraging innovation, and facilitating knowledge exchange among key stakeholders globally.

Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni said: 'We, alongside the Hainan International Economic Development Office, are pleased to announce that the 11th World FZO World Congress will be held next year in China. Looking ahead, we are confident that the importance of free zones will continue to grow. With the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the the China Institute for Reform and Development to launch the Free Zones Institute, free zones will play an essential role in global recovery, especially amid economic uncertainties. These zones will drive exports, create jobs, and offer flexible frameworks for investment, entrepreneurship, and sustainable growth. They will serve as models for economic diversification, helping economies reduce reliance on traditional industries and strengthen emerging, high-value sectors.'

A Powerful Platform

The World FZO World Congress 2025 is set to convene industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders from across the globe, providing a powerful platform to advance the Organization's mission, share key insights, and address challenges shaping the global economy.

