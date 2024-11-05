World's Most Powerful Passports: Find Out Where Your Country Ranks

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Nov 5 – Singapore has once again claimed the title of the world's most powerful passport, according to the latest Henley Passport released in October 2024 by London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners.

Sri Lanka was ranked 95 in the index, whereas the citizens will receive visa-free access to 44 countries in the world.

Iran and South Sudan also ranked 95th in the index along with Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankan passport was ranked 100th in 2023 and 102nd in 2022.

The Henley Passport Index ranks global passports based on the number of destinations holders can enter without prior visa requirements. This index, which draws data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), is updated quarterly, making it a reliable source for tracking changes in travel freedom and global mobility trends. The October update also saw other notable shifts, with several countries gaining additional visa-free access.

Singaporean passport holders enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to an impressive 195 out of 227 destinations worldwide. This unprecedented level of global mobility has solidified Singapore's leading position in the Henley Index, reflecting the strength of the country's diplomatic relationships and its commitment to promoting travel freedom for its citizens.

Japan, which held the top position for several years prior to Singapore's rise, now shares the second rank globally with France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. Citizens of these countries can visit 192 destinations visa-free. Japan's fall to second place highlights the competitive nature of passport rankings and the importance of maintaining strong diplomatic ties to expand travel options for citizens.

In September, Denmark made a notable advancement by securing visa-free access to China, propelling its passport to third place in the index. Denmark now shares the third position with Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, South Korea, and Sweden. These nations enjoy visa-free entry to 191 destinations, reflecting their stable diplomatic relations and commitment to open borders.

The United Kingdom has also made strides in the global passport rankings. British passport holders now have visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 190 destinations, positioning the UK in fourth place. This ties the UK with Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, and Switzerland, which share similar levels of global mobility. The improved ranking of the UK passport underscores the country's efforts to strengthen its international relations post-Brexit, with the goal of restoring and enhancing travel privileges for British citizens.

Other countries have also seen upward movement in the rankings. Argentina and Hong Kong each rose by one position since July's release, showcasing the growing openness and increased mobility of passports in diverse regions. This trend is consistent with a broader global shift toward greater visa-free access, as nations recognize the economic and cultural benefits of facilitating easier travel for both citizens and international visit.