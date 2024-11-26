RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Hospitalised At Apollo Hospital In Chennai Condition Stable
Date
11/26/2024 12:00:37 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Reserve bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai earlier today due to a minor health issue, on November 26. According to the RBI, Das experienced acidity and was taken to the hospital for observation.
“Reserve Bank of India Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das experienced acidity and was admitted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai for observation. He is now doing fine and will be discharged in the next 2–3 hours. There is no cause for concern,” an RBI spokesperson said in a statement.
The central bank has assured that the Governor's condition is stable, and he is expected to be discharged within a few hours.
MENAFN26112024007365015876ID1108925598
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.