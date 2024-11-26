BRICS+ Nations Determined To Trade In Their Own Currencies
Date
11/26/2024 12:04:51 AM
(MENAFN- Asia Times)
BRICS+ countries are exploring how they can foster greater use of local currencies in their trade, instead of relying on a handful of major currencies, primarily the US dollar and the euro. The forum for cooperation among nine leading emerging economies – Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Iran, Russian Federation, South Africa, United Arab Emirates [...]
Click to share on X (Opens in new window) Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) Click to share on facebook (Opens in new window) Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to print (Opens in new window)
To continue reading, please log in to your AT+ Premium account. Not yet a member? Please signup for GRRM-Newsletter .
MENAFN26112024000159011032ID1108925606
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.