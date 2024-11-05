XS Announces Official Global Sponsorship Of The Smart Vision Summit In Cairo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 5, 2024 /Business News / -- XS .com, the global leader in FinTech and services, is excited to announce its official global sponsorship of the Smart Vision Summit Egypt 2024, taking place on November 9th and 10th at The Nile Ritz-Carlton, Cairo.As part of its global sponsorship, XS will be present at Booth Number 3, demonstrating its commitment to fostering meaningful connections within the financial by engaging directly with traders and offering unparalleled support.The summit will bring together leading financial experts from the MENA region and beyond, making it a premier forum for discussing the future of investment and exploring transformative financial technologies.Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights into advanced analytics, algorithmic trading systems, and effective risk management practices and essential tools for making informed financial decisions in today's fast-paced market.The Global Multi-Asset Broker will also be conducting multiple seminars and panels across the two days of the event, held by team members Ahmed Negm (Head of Research), Rami Wissa (Senior Business Development Manager), & Yara Ahmed (Business Development Manager).“As the official global sponsor of this significant event, XS looks forward to connecting with traders and exploring potential partnerships. Our dedicated research team will be available to discuss market trends, analyze fluctuations, and highlight exciting opportunities that arise in today's dynamic landscape. We invite everyone to join us for engaging discussions that could shape the future of investment," said Shadi Salloum, Regional MENA Director at XS.Dr. Mohammed Elnozamy, Chairman and Managing Director of Smart Vision, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration:"We are thrilled to welcome XS as our official sponsor for this year's summit. Their leadership in financial technology and strong presence in the MENA region make them the perfect partner for this event. We look forward to their valuable contributions to our discussions in Cairo."XS's sponsorship underscores its unwavering commitment to delivering innovative trading platforms and exceptional financial services.The global multi-asset broker will showcase a range of trading strategies through engaging discussions led by its award-winning MENA team and esteemed industry professionals.A key highlight will be copy trading, where the multi-award winning broker has earned recognition as the Best Copy Trading Platform.This summit offers attendees a unique opportunity to gain insights from top experts, equipping them with the guidance needed to optimize their trading strategies and navigate today's evolving market landscape.XS Company ReviewThe XS Group (operating under brand name“XS” or“XS”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.Established in Australia in 2010, XS has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.XS offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.About Smart VisionSmart Vision is one of the largest expertise houses that is specialized in the international and local capital markets in the field of training, skills development and organizing international conferences.Smart Vision is classified in the three top positions in the field of training and financial expertise in the Arab world of the financial sector and capital markets.

