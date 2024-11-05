Amir Casts Vote In Referendum On Draft Constitutional Amendments
Date
11/5/2024 2:19:21 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani participated in the general referendum on the draft constitutional amendments to the State of Qatar's constitution.
His Highness cast his vote this morning at the headquarters of the 15th Committee in Barahat Msheireb.
MENAFN05112024000063011010ID1108851361
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.