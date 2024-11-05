Implantable Insulin Pump Market Worth $6.44 Billion By 2030 Diabeloop, Diamesco Co., Ltd, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Implantable Insulin Pump 2024-2032

PORTLAND, GA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Implantable Insulin Pump Market was pegged at $2.67 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $6.44 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2030.Get Sample Report at:Growth of the global implantable insulin pump market is driven by rise in use of implantable insulin pump devices in the 1 and diabetes 2 across the globe. Furthermore, increase in innovations in implantable insulin pump products, and rise in number of product approvals are the other factors that contribute toward growth of the market.Rise in prevalence of diabetes across the globe, surge in government expenditure on healthcare, and sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle drive the global implantable insulin pump market. However, stringent government regulations hinder the market growth. On the contrary, high market growth potential in emerging markets would open new opportunities for the market players in the future.The implantable insulin pump is a pump that is surgically implanted under the skin and catheter from the insulin pump extends into the peritoneal cavity. The peritoneal cavity has an abundant supply of blood vessels and therefore, absorption of insulin is very efficient in this cavity. These insulin pumps work according to the blood glucose concentration i.e. lower the blood glucose, lower is the concentration of insulin released and higher the blood glucose, higher is the concentration of insulin released. Emergence of such healthcare- technologies have addressed high need for better diagnostics as compared to current insulin supply, as it reduces diabetes related stress, decreases the need for regular blood tests, eliminates the need for insulin supplements, and prevents carbohydrate counting.Ask to Our Industry Expert:On the basis of end user, the hospitals segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market. However, the home care segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.The global implantable insulin pump market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020 in terms of revenue, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.The global implantable insulin pump market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as CVS Health (Aetna Inc.), Apex Medical, Diamesco Co., Ltd, Diabeloop, Insulet Corporation, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd, Medtronic Plc, Johnson & Johnson, SOOIL Developments Co. Ltd, and Tandem Diabetes Care.AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link:About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.