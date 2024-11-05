Russian Army Loses Another 1,260 Troops, Two Air Defense Systems In Ukraine
11/5/2024 2:11:11 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to November 5, 2024 amount to nearly 701,650 invaders, including another 1,260 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.
The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine said this in a post on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 9,208 enemy tanks (+15 in the past day), 18,581 armored combat vehicles (+43), 20,150 artillery systems (+29), 1,245 multiple launch rocket systems, 996 air defense systems (+2), 369 aircraft, 329 helicopters, 18,309 unmanned aerial vehicles (+29), 2,631 cruise missiles (+2), 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 28,278 motor vehicles (+41), and 3,587 special equipment units.
Information is being updated.
As reported by Ukrinform, in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Troops, a kamikaze drone belonging to the Defense Forces destroyed a Russian Buk M-2 anti-aircraft system.
Photo: Ukrainian General Staff
