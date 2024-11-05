عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Canadian Military Provides Combat Medicine Training Course For Ukrainian Defenders

Canadian Military Provides Combat Medicine Training Course For Ukrainian Defenders


11/5/2024 2:11:01 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Canadian armed forces showed how they train Ukrainian defenders to provide tactical combat casualty care.

According to Ukrinform, this is said in a post on the X account of Canada's military training mission UNIFIER.

“Combat medicine training is provided at three of OpUNIFIER's training elements. Here's a look at some of the medical training that takes place at the United Kingdom Training Element during the basic training course for Ukrainian warriors,” the post reads.

Read also: Ukraine to conduct psychological rehabilitation training under NATO program for military

As a reminder, as part of Operation UNIFIER, the Canadian Armed Forces have trained nearly 40,000 Ukrainian military personnel since 2015. Since Russia's full-scale invasion, Canadian instructors left the territory of Ukraine, but in a few months, the training was resumed in the UK, Poland, and Latvia.

MENAFN05112024000193011044ID1108851297


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search