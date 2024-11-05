Canadian Military Provides Combat Medicine Training Course For Ukrainian Defenders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Canadian showed how they train Ukrainian defenders to provide tactical combat casualty care.

“Combat training is provided at three of OpUNIFIER's training elements. Here's a look at some of the medical training that takes place at the United Kingdom Training Element during the basic training course for Ukrainian warriors,” the post reads.

As a reminder, as part of Operation UNIFIER, the Canadian Armed Forces have trained nearly 40,000 Ukrainian military personnel since 2015. Since Russia's full-scale invasion, Canadian instructors left the territory of Ukraine, but in a few months, the training was resumed in the UK, Poland, and Latvia.