Actor Vivaan Parashar Conducts Exclusive Workshop At AAFT School Of Acting And Presentation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – The AAFT School of Acting and Presentation at Noida City recently hosted an engaging and inspiring conducted by renowned Vivaan Parashar. The workshop, designed to hone the skills of budding actors, focused on the nuances of performance, screen presence, and the art of effective communication in the film and television industry.



Vivaan Parashar, known for his versatile acting roles, brought his vast experience to the students, offering them valuable insights into the craft of acting. During the session, he emphasized the importance of authenticity in performance and the need for actors to connect deeply with their characters.“Acting is not about pretending; it's about understanding the emotions and motivations of your character and conveying them truthfully,” said Parashar.



The workshop covered a range of topics, including voice modulation, body language, improvisation, and the critical importance of rehearsal and preparation in an actor's journey. Parashar also shared behind-the-scenes stories from his own career, providing students with a firsthand look at the challenges and triumphs of working in the entertainment industry.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and founder of Noida Film City, expressed his gratitude to Vivaan Parashar for sharing his expertise with the students.“Workshops like these are vital for shaping the careers of aspiring actors. Learning from someone with real-world experience like Vivaan provides our students with the tools they need to succeed in this highly competitive field,” said Dr. Marwah.



The session concluded with an interactive Q&A, where students had the opportunity to ask questions and receive personalized advice on pursuing their acting careers. Parashar encouraged students to be persistent and passionate, stating,“Success in acting comes with dedication, hard work, and the ability to constantly learn and grow.”



The AAFT School of Acting and Presentation continues to offer students opportunities to learn from industry professionals, reinforcing its commitment to providing a world-class education in acting and media. This workshop is yet another step in empowering students to excel in their craft and make their mark in the entertainment industry.



