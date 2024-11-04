Ukrainian Wounded Soldiers Complete U.S. Marine Corps Marathon 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) from the Artan and Shaman special forces units within the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense (GUR), who had been wounded in action on the battlefields of the Russo-Ukrainian war, took part in the U.S. Marine Corps Marathon.

That's according to the GUR press service, Ukrinform reports.

The annual event, held in Washington, DC, and Arlington (Virginia), was conceived by the U.S. Marine Corps in 1976.

Every year, it rallies thousands of participants from all over the world.

Ukrainian scouts dedicated their participation in the marathon to their fallen comrades-in-arms, and also reminded the general public that the war for a democratic and free Ukraine continues.

As Ukrinform reported, almost 200 Ukrainians participated in the Chicago Marathon.