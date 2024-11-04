Global Organic Bakery Products Market Set For 4.3% Growth, Reaching $14.37 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Organic Bakery Products Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Organic Bakery Products Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

The organic bakery products market has experienced robust growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $11.56 billion in 2023 to $12.15 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. This growth during the historical period can be linked to shifts in consumer lifestyles, heightened environmental awareness, government regulations and certifications, the expansion of organic product retail, and innovations in organic ingredients.

Global Organic Bakery Products Market Size : What Are the Forecasts for Market Growth and Annual Expansion?

The organic bakery products market is projected to experience steady growth in the coming years, reaching $14.37 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to educational campaigns, the expansion of e-commerce, advancements in organic farming, the clean label movement, an increase in plant-based alternatives, and the globalization of organic food markets.

What Are The Key Growth Drivers In The Organic Bakery Products Market?

The expansion of the food and beverage service industry is anticipated to drive the growth of the organic bakery products market in the future. This industry includes a diverse array of businesses, such as restaurants, that focus on preparing, serving, and delivering food and beverages to consumers. As the food and beverage service sector grows, it enhances distribution channels and consumer visibility for organic bakery products, resulting in higher demand for healthier and more sustainable food options, along with greater awareness of the health benefits associated with organic foods.

Who are the Key Industry Players Stepping Up in the Organic Bakery Products Market?

Key players in the organic bakery products market include Mondelez International Inc., Associated British Foods plc, Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V., Kellanova, Flower Foods Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Dave's Killer Bread, Healthybake, Finsbury Food group plc, Baker Delight Holdings Limited, Mestemacher GmbH, Toufayan Bakery Inc., ACE Bakery, New Horizon Foods Inc., Canyon Bakehouse LLC, Rudi's Organic Bakery,

What Trends Are Shaping The Growth Of The Organic Bakery Products Market Size?

Key companies in the organic products market are concentrating on launching innovative products, including plant-based biscuits, to meet the rising demand for plant-based and natural bakery items. Plant-based biscuits are cookies made without any animal-derived ingredients. Rather than using traditional components like butter or milk, these biscuits typically incorporate plant-based alternatives, such as non-dairy margarine or egg substitutes.

What Are the Different Segments of the Global Organic Bakery Products Market?

1) By Product Type: Bread & Rolls, Savory Snacks, Cakes & Pastries, Cookies & Biscuits, Other Product Types

2) By Category: Gluten-Free, Sugar-Free, Low-Calories

3) By Distribution Channel: Wholesalers/ Distributors/ Direct, Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retailers, Other Retail Formats

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Organic Bakery Products Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the market. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Organic Bakery Products Market?

Organic bakery products are produced using ingredients that are organically certified, including wheat gluten, milk, butter, honey, eggs, oils, starch, sugar, spices, raisins, cereals, grain flours, and meat-based components. These organically certified ingredients are free from genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and artificial additives.

The Organic Bakery Products Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Organic Bakery Products Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Organic Bakery Products Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into organic bakery products market size, organic bakery products market drivers and trends, organic bakery products competitors' revenues, and organic bakery products market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

