Russian Attack Leaves 12 Houses, Recreation Facility Damaged In Odesa Region


11/4/2024 7:16:08 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An enemy attack on the night of November 4 in Bolhrad district of Odesa region caused damage to 12 private houses and a recreation facility.

This was reported by the Bolhrad District Military Administration on facebook , according to Ukrinform.


“As a result of the attack, 12 private houses were damaged in Bolhrad community. In Vasylivka community, buildings on the territory of a recreation camp were damaged,” the statement reads.


No casualties or injuries were reported.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 50 drones used by Russians to attack Ukraine on the evening of November 3.


