Russian Attack Leaves 12 Houses, Recreation Facility Damaged In Odesa Region
Date
11/4/2024 7:16:08 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An enemy attack on the night of November 4 in Bolhrad district of Odesa region caused damage to 12 private houses and a recreation facility.
This was reported by the Bolhrad District Military Administration on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
“As a result of the attack, 12 private houses were damaged in Bolhrad community. In Vasylivka community, buildings on the territory of a recreation camp were damaged,” the statement reads.
No casualties or injuries were reported.
Read also: Russians hit Beryslav
in Kherson region
: one person wounded
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 50 drones used by Russians to attack Ukraine on the evening of November 3.
MENAFN04112024000193011044ID1108850564
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.