Borrell: Despite Geographical Distance, War In Ukraine And Korea's Security Linked

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the interconnected world, key security challenges have no borders. Thus, despite geographical distance, the war in Ukraine and South Korea's security, as well as the stability of Europe and the entire Indo-Pacific region, are interlinked.

According to Ukrinform, EU High Representative Josep Borrell made this statement during his visit to South Korea on Monday. A full of his speech, delivered at a meeting with South Korean Foreign Cho Tae-yul, where they announced a new bilateral security and defense partnership agreement, was shared on the EU multimedia portal .

“The developments on the Korean Peninsula and in Ukraine, though they are far away, are interlinked. The deployment of North Korean troops in Russia illustrates importance of our shared security agenda. This is not a theoretical approach. Wit is because the war is at the borders of Europe and it is because in this war North Korean troops are going to participate. This increases the need for us to work together,” noted the EU's top diplomat.

He emphasized that the EU and South Korea are strategic partners sharing values and mutual goals in building a better future. The evolving geopolitical landscape presents challenges for both sides, including growing geopolitical tensions.

Borrell stated that the Indo-Pacific region remains at the center of many global shifts, whether it be digital transformation, climate change, or the rise of China.

“In our interconnected world, political, economic, and security developments are not confined by geographical boundaries. Climate change does not know the boundaries, and geopolitical tensions come from the war in Ukraine on to the Indo-Pacific waters here in the Korean Peninsula,” said Borrell.

“We must work together ... with the will to strengthen our efforts to show that democracies deliver best to our citizens. Not only do they deliver political freedoms, but they also deliver prosperity, well-being and social cohesion. Democracies and cooperation among democracies is the best way to reach peace and prosperity for Korean and European people and for the rest of the world,” added the EU High Representative.

As reported, Josep Borrell continues his visit to the Indo-Pacific region. Last week, he discussed the development of a strategic partnership between the EU and Japan. Currently, Borrell is in South Korea, where he is addressing common security challenges facing the EU and South Korea, particularly in response to North Korea's military assistance to Russia and the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.