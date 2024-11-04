Gates Industrial To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DENVER, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES ), a global of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions, today announced that management will participate in fireside chats at the following upcoming investor conferences:



The Baird Global Industrial on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 4:05 p.m. Central time. Ivo Jurek, CEO will present.

The Industrials & Materials Conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time. Ivo Jurek, CEO and Brooks Mallard, CFO will present.

To listen to a live webcast of the announced presentations, please visit the Events & Presentations section of the Gates Investor Relations website at gates, and click on the event webcast link.

About Gates Industrial Corporation plc:

Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment manufacturers ("OEM") as specified components. Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries to everyday consumer applications including virtually every form of transportation. Our products are sold in more than 130 countries across our four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India.

