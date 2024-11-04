THE LOS ANGELES FILM SCHOOL NAMED IN THEWRAP's 2024 LIST OF TOP FILM SCHOOLS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

For the fifth consecutive year, The L.A. School continues to set the standard for film and entertainment education.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TheWrap magazine ranks

The Los Angeles Film School

as one of the top film in the U.S., as a part of its Top 50 Film Schools for 2024 rankings.

Published annually, this list is curated using key data points like student body demographics, class sizes, networking opportunities, and expert insights. This accolade signifies the school's premier approach to education by integrating technical expertise with artistic exploration for students, whether online or on the vibrant Hollywood campus.

The L.A. Film School, TheWrap Top 50 Film Schools 2024

The L.A. Film School, celebrating its

25th anniversary this year , continues to set the standard for excellence in education for the next generation of creatives. Demonstrating the incredible talent nurtured by the school, 50 L.A. Film School alumni were recently praised for contributing to projects that received an astounding 299 Emmy nominations in 2024. This achievement showcases the impactful and lasting impression of the school's commitment to cultivating creativity and innovation in the entertainment industry.

Students worldwide continue to attend The L.A. Film School to gain skills and empowerment to excel in their creative aspirations. Whether it is inside or outside the classroom, the school prioritizes ways to enhance the community and cultivate connections with industry ties and influential alumni to provide students with firsthand industry exposure. "The L.A. Film School touts its location in the heart of Hollywood - it's in the old RCA building on Sunset Blvd. -

for allowing it to blur the lines between education and real-world experience,"

said TheWrap magazine.

"Being recognized once again by TheWrap reaffirms our commitment to nurturing the next generation of filmmakers, animators, music producers, and the many entertainment industry professionals who shape the stories we see and hear,"

says

Tammy Elliot, president of The L.A. Film School. "This accolade celebrates our faculty's dedication, our students' hard work, and our alumni's impressive accomplishments across the industry. We're proud to continue empowering our students with the skills, resources, and network to excel in their careers and contribute to the entertainment industry."

Recognized as one of the nation's top-tier programs offering both undergraduate and associate degrees on campus and online, The L.A. Film School currently offers 18 different undergraduate degrees. Covering almost every aspect of the entertainment industry, students can choose from a variety of programs , including Animation, Audio Production, Digital Filmmaking, Entertainment Business, Film Production, Graphic Design, Media Communications, Writing for Film and TV, and Music Production. To learn more about The L.A. Film School and its degree programs, please visit lafilm .

About The Los Angeles Film School



The Los Angeles Film School is an accredited higher education institution located in the heart of Hollywood. The school has served the community and its students since 1999 and offers entertainment-focused bachelor of science degrees in Animation, Audio Production, Digital Filmmaking, Entertainment Business, Film Production, Graphic Design, Media Communications, Music Production and Writing for Film & TV; and associate of science degrees in Audio Production, Music Production, and Film. The campus facilities include the historic RCA Building at 6363 Sunset Boulevard and the studios at 6690 Sunset Blvd., where students have access to industry-standard equipment, editing labs, dub stages, and recording studios.

The school's faculty of industry professionals have earned credits on major motion pictures, video games, and music recordings. Numerous alumni have received awards at film festivals worldwide, engineered multi-platinum selling albums, and some credits include GRAMMY

and Oscar

nominations and wins. The school is a VA-approved institution and accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC).



For more information about The Los Angeles Film School, please visit:

lafilm or call 323.860.0789.

SOURCE The Los Angeles Film School

