Jared Bauman Discusses SEO And AI At DMLA Conference Aboard WWII Aircraft Carrier In New York City

Left to Right: Noelle Kim (Envato), Jared Bauman (201 Creative), Randal Cumming (CGI.B), James Allsworth (Alamy)

Jared Bauman, CEO of 201 Creative, took to the stage at the Digital Media Licensing Association (DMLA) Conference

- Jared BaumanNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jared Bauman, CEO of 201 Creative , took to the stage at the Digital Media Licensing Association (DMLA) Conference , hosted on the World War II aircraft carrier Intrepid, to discuss the transformative impact of SEO and AI on the media licensing industry. The event, which gathered some of the brightest minds in digital media, featured a panel of esteemed marketing experts addressing "Hot Topics in Marketing" amidst a backdrop of historical significance."Speaking on a WWII aircraft carrier was a unique experience that underscored the importance of innovation in our industry," said Bauman. "The DMLA Conference is filled with incredibly successful individuals, including executives from Getty, Adobe, Shutterstock, Google, and Bing. Engaging with such talented professionals allowed me to deepen my understanding of how AI is shaping our businesses today."The panel, moderated by Thomas Smith, CEO of Gado Images and Chair of the DMLA Education Committee, covered essential topics including the evolution of search, branding strategies, market trends within the media licensing space, and the rise of personalized marketing. Smith noted, "Many people in the industry felt a sense of doom and gloom about recent search changes and the rise of AI, but Jared explained why these changes will actually unlock massive opportunities in the year ahead for the brands that innovate."Other notable speakers included James Allsworth, Head of Content at Alamy, Randal Cumming, CEO of CGI, and Noelle Kim, Chief Marketing Officer of Envato.With a focus on adapting to rapidly advancing technology and ever-changing customer needs, the discussion highlighted how businesses can leverage AI not only as a tool but also as a unique selling point."Many companies are diving deep into understanding AI and its roles in their strategies," Bauman remarked. "This conference offered a fantastic opportunity to provide insight and immerse myself in discussions that will shape the future of our industry."Bauman also emphasized the significance of his initiatives, including 201 Creative, a digital marketing agency, and Weekend Growth, a platform dedicated to helping individuals pursue their entrepreneurial goals.For more information about the DMLA Conference and its future events visit their site. Connect with Jared Bauman on Linkedin

