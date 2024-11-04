Culver City Film Festival 2024 Is Coming To Regal LA Live

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Culver City Festival 2024

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Culver City Film Festival 2024 will begin on Monday, December 9th, and will run through Sunday, December 15th at Regal LA Live located at 1000 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles CA.“The Regal LA Live is an ideal location and we are very excited to present the festival here in the heart of downtown Los Angeles”, said Jon Gursha, Festival Director.

Film buffs are invited to the popular weeklong festival that will feature hundreds of independent films from around the world. Celebrating its 11th year this December, the festival welcomes independent filmmakers to submit their films, attend screenings, and have fun while networking with other people involved in the industry.

If you have never been to the festival before, now is the time to come and enjoy a wide variety of independent films from different genres including dramas, comedies, music videos, documentaries, animated films, narratives and horror films. Tickets to the festival are available through the festival website: culvercityfilmfestival.

Film submissions are now open on Film Freeway. Filmmakers are encouraged to submit their works through Film Freeway.“We have an exciting lineup of independent films for this years schedule and we still have openings for independent filmmakers that want to screen in Los Angeles”, said Peter Greene, Program Director.

Additionally, the Culver City Film Festival is now accepting Independent Screenplays in the festival's Screenplay Awards category that is part of the festival's closing night Awards presentation. Screenwriters are encouraged to submit their screenplays through Film Freeway. Additional information is available though the official Culver City Film Festival website: culvercityfilmfestival or on the Film Freeway page

About the Culver City Film Festival

The Culver City Film Festival is a registered trademark founded by Jon Gursha, Festival Director, and Co-founder Peter Greene, the Program Director. The Culver City Film Festival was founded to give independent films a high quality festival platform for independent filmmakers. The festival screens in high-quality cinematic screening venues and caters to independent filmmakers from around the world and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit culvercityfilmfestival

Jon Gursha / Peter Greene

Culver City Film Festival

