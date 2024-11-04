PHILIP BAILEY's MUSIC IS UNITY FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES MOHEGAN SUN TICKET GIVEAWAY TO RAISE FUNDS FOR FOSTER YOUTH

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DREION, 2024“THE VOICE” CONTESTANT AND FORMER FOSTER YOUTH, SET TO OPEN FOR EARTH, WIND, & FIRE AT MOHEGAN SUN

- Philip Bailey, Founder of Music Is UnityLOS , CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In honor of National Adoption Month this November, Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire, founder of the Music Is Unity Foundation (MIU), announced a partnership with Mohegan Sun to launch a fundraiser to increase awareness and donations for foster youth across the nation. The fundraiser will take place from November 4th through November 18th. Participants who make a donation of $50 or more will automatically be entered for a chance to win a MOHEGAN SUN TICKET GIVEAWAY including Two VIP Tickets to see Earth, Wind, & Fire on December 18th at the Mohegan Sun Arena as well as a Meet and Greet with members of the iconic group following the show*. In addition, the winner will receive a complimentary one-night stay at the Mohegan Sun Hotel**. Each $50 donation will count as one entry, and participants can donate and enter as often as they like for a chance to win. To donate and enter the Mohegan Sun Ticket Giveaway please visit musicisunityIn a meaningful addition to the event, DREION , a current contestant and part of Team Snoop on The Voice and former foster youth, will open for Earth, Wind, & Fire. Dreion, who has worked closely with Music Is Unity, uses his powerful voice and personal experiences to advocate for foster youth. He has previously opened shows for the band across the U.S., and his performance highlights MIU's commitment to providing opportunities and support for youth aging out of the foster care system.“As youth age out of foster care, they don't have the same opportunities and support systems as many other children in our society," said Philip Bailey.“Over 20,000 youth emancipate out of the U.S. foster care system every year, and by raising awareness and funds we are able to be a voice for the voiceless. Even if you are not able to adopt a foster youth, you are able to join the cause by providing stability through funding and mentorship. We are excited to have Dreion open for Earth, Wind, & Fire as he embodies the powerful truth that, with the right support, foster youth can achieve anything.”Singer/musician Philip Bailey (Earth, Wind, & Fire) and his daughter Trinity Bailey founded the Music Is Unity Foundation in 2007 to realize their dream of giving back to the community by investing in agencies that support foster youth as they transition into adulthood. MIU is focused on developing new and positive ways to enhance the lives of U.S. foster youth including offering educational and creative initiatives such as the“Backstage Soundcheck” program.“Backstage Soundcheck” offers an immersive behind-the-scenes tour of the variety of roles and careers available in the music industry. The inspiring one-day program includes exclusive access to concert preparations, a pre-concert soundcheck, and a special Q&A session with Philip Bailey and other Earth, Wind, & Fire tour staff. The day concludes with a chance for participants to enjoy the electrifying experience of a live Earth, Wind, & Fire concert.ABOUT MUSIC IS UNITY FOUNDATION (MIU)MIU is a leading non-profit created by Mr. Philip Bailey to focus on youth aging out of the foster care system. Since 2007 MIU has provided grants to non-profit, community-based organizations and agencies offering supportive services to the over 23,000 youth who are emancipated from the U.S. Foster Care system each year. For more information about MIU, please visit , and follow them on Facebook, Instagram at @musicisunity.ABOUT MOHEGAN SUN ARENAMohegan Sun Arena, one of the busiest sports and entertainment venues in the world today, was awarded the 2024 Newsweek Readers' Choice award for“Best Casino with Live Entertainment in America”. Mohegan Sun Arena was also named“Best Casino/Resort Venue of the Year” at the 35th Annual Pollstar Awards. In 2021, the 10,000-seat Arena also received its first“#1 Indoor Arena” ranking for its size in the world from Pollstar and VenuesNow. Mohegan Sun Arena is also a seven-time national award winner for“Arena of the Year” by the Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM) and G2E Las Vegas. For more information on concerts and other great events, visit Mohegan Sun. For information on this week's schedule, call the Entertainment and Special Events hotline at 1.888.226.7711.*Members of Earth, Wind, & Fire Meet and Greet are subject to change**Travel and expenses not included (Complimentary stay is only valid for December 18th, 2024, at the 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd, Uncasville, CT location)

