Shura Council Chairs Gulf Coordination Meeting
Date
11/4/2024 7:26:50 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Shura Council chaired the 9th Gulf coordination meeting on Monday, ahead of the meeting of the Standing Committee on Budget and Planning of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) on Tuesday in Doha.
Member of the Shura Council and Vice President of the APA HE Eng. Ahmed bin Hitmi Al Hitmi represented the Shura Council at the meeting.
During the meeting, a number of topics related to coordinating Gulf stances were discussed, in addition to reviewing the key topics on the committee's agenda.
MENAFN04112024000063011010ID1108850738
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.