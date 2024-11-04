Shura Council Chairs Gulf Coordination Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Shura Council chaired the 9th Gulf coordination meeting on Monday, ahead of the meeting of the Standing Committee on Budget and Planning of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) on Tuesday in Doha.

Member of the Shura Council and Vice President of the APA HE Eng. Ahmed bin Hitmi Al Hitmi represented the Shura Council at the meeting.

During the meeting, a number of topics related to coordinating Gulf stances were discussed, in addition to reviewing the key topics on the committee's agenda.