Qatar Participates In Web Summit Lisbon 2024

Doha: The State of Qatar will participate in Web Summit Lisbon 2024 from November 11 to 14.

Qatar's delegation will be led by HE Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al Thani, Director of the Communications Office and Chairman of the Permanent Web Summit Organising Committee.

Qatar returns to Web Summit Lisbon for the second consecutive year as part of its preparations for Web Summit Qatar 2025 next February. This engagement follows the landmark achievement of hosting the global event's first-ever edition in the Middle East earlier this year - a milestone which demonstrated the nation's commitment to economic diversification and attracting foreign investments.

This year's delegation features representatives from key government and semi-government entities, including the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Qatar Investment Authority, Invest Qatar, Qatar Free Zones Authority, Qatar Development Bank and Qatar Tourism. An impressive lineup of Qatari speakers will showcase nation's dynamic transformation across emerging sectors, particularly in tech.

Speaking ahead of the delegation's departure this weekend, HE Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al Thani said:

Web Summit Lisbon 2024 will also feature a press conference announcing Startup Qatar Investment Program's finalists, which encompasses pioneering projects in artificial intelligence, e-commerce, machine learning and enterprise software solutions.

In addition, a Qatar Pavilion at Lisbon will offer thousands of global attendees a gateway to explore the nation's dynamic business and investment landscape. This showcase brings together leading institutions, including the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Qatar Development Bank, Qatar Free Zones Authority, Qatar Financial Centre, Qatar Media City, Visit Qatar, Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council, and the Qatar Manpower & Soultions Company (Jusour). Last year's pavilion at Web Summit Lisbon drew exceptional visitor engagement and international interest, which reflected positively on the success of Web Summit Qatar, hosted earlier this year.

Qatar's presence at Web Summit Lisbon 2024 supports the country's vision to foster a dynamic ecosystem for technological innovation, providing opportunities for domestic and international entrepreneurs to leverage Qatar's varied opportunities. The country strives to nurture homegrown talents in support of its digital economy while reinforcing its emerging role as an influential player in the global tech landscape.

This strategic participation at Web Summit Lisbon 2024 exemplifies the nation's bold vision to build a dynamic ecosystem for technological innovation. This platform empowers local and international entrepreneurs to capitalise on Qatar's unique opportunities, helping the nation cultivate homegrown talent, drive its digital economy, and reinforce its position in the global tech landscape.