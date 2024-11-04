Miami Fashion Week® Debuts New November 2024 Dates With Designer Lineup Reveal

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Miami Fashion Week® (MIAFW) today unveiled its dynamic designer lineup for the November 2024 showcase, introducing an exciting expansion to its annual calendar. Taking place amid Miami's premier time for high-profile events, MIAFW returns from November 19–23, 2024 with electrifying runway shows, sustainability programming, and exclusive activations. Following its highly successful January 2024 event that included a new focus on streetwear, MIAFW expands its legacy of Resort showcases, embracing a wide array of design genres that reflect Miami's vibrant spirit.

This November, Lafayette 148 New York will present their Resort collection at the stylish Mr.

C Coconut Grove. Esteemed designers will return to the MIAFW stage, including Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada, who will debut her inspiring new autobiography. Yas González, celebrated for her Miami-inspired designs, will present a collection that honors the city's spirit. Celebrity designer Giannina Azar brings her signature glamour to the runway once again, while Shantall Lacayo's showcase will fuse culturally rich designs with modern artistry.

MIAFW is proud to welcome new designers through the debut of its "MiamiMade" initiative supporting local talent, including the renowned Sigal. New additions to the event's international roster include Claro Couture from Spain, bringing European elegance, and Venezuelan designer Yenny Bastida, blending sustainability with high fashion. More new designers will soon be announced, adding even more excitement to this November's event.



"Miami Fashion Week has always stood as a vibrant crossroads of creativity and culture," said Lourdes Fernandez-Velasco, Executive Director of Miami Fashion Week. "With an exciting new designer lineup and our continued commitment to sustainability, the event captures the unstoppable spirit that solidifies Miami as a thriving cultural hub. This November, we're merging innovation with meaningful dialogue to commemorate fashion and redefine its future."

MIAFW is proud to have the support of Miami-Dade County and the City of Miami Beach as it continues fostering industry growth and innovation. Reaffirming its commitment to sustainability, MIAFW will once again host its Miami Fashion Week Summit in collaboration with Miami Dade College. Taking on an expanded two-day format, the Summit will bring together industry experts to discuss sustainable practices and the industry's future amidst the rise of influencers. Highlighting the next generation of local talent, MIAFW will also showcase a collection from the Miami Fashion Institute's talented students at the Gary Nader Art Centre.

MIAFW has transcended beyond the runway to gather industry leaders and visionaries from across the globe for an immersive experience with discussions and activations that inspire creativity. Returning to iconic venues, including the Gary Nader Art Centre and its renowned Botero exhibit, MIAFW continues to drive innovation and elevate extraordinary designers while celebrating the intersections of fashion, art, and culture.

