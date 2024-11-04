NJ PBS News Team To Broadcast And Stream Live New Jersey Election Coverage This Tuesday, 11/5

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NJ PBS's newsroom, NJ Spotlight News, will broadcast and stream extensive live election night coverage on Tuesday, November 5 beginning at 8 p.m. on NJ PBS

(check local listings ) and the NJ Spotlight News YouTube . Watch a promo here .

Throughout the day, the latest election news and information will be posted on the

NJ Spotlight News website

and its social accounts.

The team's evening coverage, NJ Decides 2024: Election Night , will kick off at 8 p.m. with in-studio analysis from NJ Spotlight News Anchor Briana Vannozzi, Senior Writer and Projects Editor Colleen O'Dea, Sr. Political Correspondent David Cruz and Rider University's Micah Rasmussen, political experts, plus on-location correspondent reports from candidate headquarters across the state. Sr. Correspondent Joanna Gagis will be tracking, in studio, the Presidential Race and how the balance of power at the Capitol shakes out.

All coverage will be streamed throughout the night on

MyNJPBS/live ,

NJSpotlightNews,

and the NJ Spotlight News

YouTube channel .

Leading up to Election Day, NJ Spotlight News has rolled out a series of free resources to help constituents learn about candidates and why voting matters.

The Election Exchange podcast series features one-on-one discussions with legislate and Senate candidates. This information includes a voter's guide with candidate profiles and a series of videos entitled Gotta Know Jersey , which explain the logistics of voting and why it matters.

All election content is available at NJSpotlightNews/njdecides . NJ PBS and Rowan University also hosted a discussion between Curtis Bashaw and Andy Kim , who are running for U.S. Senate this year.

NJ Spotlight News is an award-winning multiplatform news organization that provides reporting from across all 21 counties in New Jersey and beyond through a weeknight newscast, NJ Spotlight News with Briana Vannozzi on NJ PBS, a robust website, social media platforms, daily newsletters, and community engagement events. Learn more at NJSpotlightNews .

Major funding for NJ Spotlight News and the NJ Spotlight News with Briana Vannozzi newscast is provided by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the New Jersey Civic Information Consortium, the William Penn Foundation, PSEG Foundation, the Fund for New Jersey, RWJBarnabas Health, NJM Insurance Group, Healthcare Foundation of New Jersey, New Jersey Education Association, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of NJ, New Jersey Realtors, the Schumann Fund for New Jersey

and Wyncote Foundation.

