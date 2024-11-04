J. Blanton Plumbing Sponsors Holly & Hope 2024 To Support Dupage County Families

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- J. Blanton Plumbing, a trusted plumbing service provider throughout Chicagoland, is honored to sponsor the Holly & Hope 2024 Luncheon, an annual event aimed at supporting families in DuPage County. Hosted by People's Resource Center, the luncheon will take place on November 14, 2024, from 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM at LeJardín Restaurant, Cantigny Park, located at 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. All proceeds from the event will benefit DuPage County families, helping provide them with resources and support during the holiday season.About the Holly & Hope LuncheonThe Holly & Hope Luncheon is an annual gathering that brings together community members and businesses with the shared mission of uplifting families in need. Hosted by the People's Resource Center, the luncheon features a program to celebrate hope and generosity while raising funds that directly assist those in DuPage County. For more information about the event or to contribute, visit People's Resource Center's Holly & Hope page at .J. Blanton Plumbing's Commitment to Community and ServiceIn addition to supporting community initiatives like Holly & Hope, J. Blanton Plumbing remains dedicated to providing reliable plumbing services to Chicagoland residents. Known for rapid response as an emergency plumber , J. Blanton Plumbing offers a full suite of services, from installing water heaters to fast water heater fixes and routine maintenance. The company is committed to ensuring families have access to safe, comfortable, and functioning homes year-round.- Emergency Plumber Services: J. Blanton Plumbing provides round-the-clock service to address urgent plumbing issues, giving homeowners peace of mind when unexpected problems arise.Water Heater Repair and Installation: Specializing in both water heater installation and repair, J. Blanton Plumbing ensures that residents have reliable access to hot water for comfort and convenience.About J. Blanton PlumbingJ. Blanton Plumbing has been a trusted name in the Chicagoland area for over 30 years, specializing in a wide range of plumbing services, including emergency plumber support, water heater fix services, and water heater installation. As a company committed to community involvement, J. Blanton Plumbing is proud to sponsor events like the Holly & Hope Luncheon to help local families in need.

