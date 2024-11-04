Space Force Association Welcomes New Board Members: Matt Domo, CEO Of Fifthvantage, And Bill Liquori, Lt Gen (Ret), USSF

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Matt Domo, CEO of FifthVantage and Bill Liquori, Lt Gen (ret), USSF

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Space Force Association is pleased to announce two powerhouse additions to their Board of Directors. Matt Domo, CEO of FifthVantage , has accepted a position as a Board Member. With a wealth of experience in and innovation, Matt is poised to make significant contributions to the Association's mission of fostering collaboration within the space community. Additionally, SFA is proud to announce that Bill Liquori, Lt Gen (ret), USSF will be joining their Board of Directors. Bill Liquori served over thirty years in both the U.S. Air Force and Space Force, and he brings an unique perspective and many years of distinguished service in the defense space community to the SFA Board.“I am incredibly honored to accept this position on the Board of Directors,” said Matt Domo.“I am excited to contribute my technology expertise to the Space Force Association's continued growth and innovation. Together, we can achieve our goals of helping the private sector get involved in the space community, informing policy, and building collaborative partnerships between the military, industry, and academic leadership to further our country's leadership position in space.”Matt Domo is widely recognized as a technology futurist and one of the world's foremost experts in digital transformation and future technology trends. He has a proven track record of helping organizations harness cutting-edge technology to drive meaningful change and create high-impact solutions. As a co-founder of Amazon Web Services, Domo played a pivotal role in the evolution of cloud computing and AI, working alongside industry leaders such as Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates.Under his leadership at FifthVantage, Dono has championed an innovative approach to technology that emphasizes practical, high-ROI solutions over traditional consulting models. His team, known as The Avengers of AI, consists of veterans who have shaped major tech organizations, including AWS, Microsoft, HP, and Charles Schwab.Recognized by USA Today as one of the“Top 5 Visionary Entrepreneurs of 2024” and acknowledged as a Global Icon by Passion Vista Magazine, Domo's insights and strategies are trusted by major organizations, including the U.S. Space Force, the United Nations, Verizon, HP, and Southern Methodist University.Bill Liquori, who is also joining the SFA Board of Directors, retired as a Lieutenant General from the United States Space Force in 2022. He served as the Space Force's first Chief Strategy and Resourcing Officer, leading the team responsible for Space Force strategies, concepts, wargame synchronization, and the integration of all Department of Defense space requirements. In this capacity he also served as the lead policy interface to the Office of the Secretary of Defense, National Security Council, and the National Space Council; (guided the Space Force international engagement strategy; and led the team delivering) the service's first two independently developed budgets resulting in a forty percent increase to over twenty-four billion dollars."The Space Force benefits from SFA's research, information, and advocacy as we established the service. I'm excited to join the SFA Board and contribute to ensuring our Guardians have what they need to secure our nation's interests in, from, and to space."- Bill Liquori, Lt Gen (ret), USSFLieutenant General Liquori entered the Air Force as a distinguished graduate of the Air Force ROTC program at Boston University. His career included numerous operations and staff positions in Air Force Space Command, the National Reconnaissance Office, the Air Force Secretariat, U.S. European Command, the Office of the Secretary of Defense, and the White House as Director for Space Policy on the National Security Council staff. During his time at the White House, Liquori served two Presidents of the United States, was the lead author for the 2018 National Space Strategy, served as the primary NSC interface to the National Space Council, co-led the 2018 U.S.-Japan Comprehensive Dialogue on Space, and supported the early policy work leading to the establishment of the United States Space Force. He has commanded a space operations squadron and the 50th Space Wing. He is a graduate and former instructor of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School, and his operational experiences include operations Southern Watch and Enduring Freedom.Post retirement, Lt. Gen. Liquori founded Polaris Strategic Insight, LLC, where he provides consulting and mentoring for aerospace organizations and individuals. He currently serves on the Boards of Directors of Intuitive Machines, True Anomaly, the Space Force Association, and the First Command Financial Services Military Advisory Board. He is also a member of the team at Partners in Air & Space and a Partner with Elara Nova: The Space Consultancy.Liquori graduated from Boston University in 1991 with a Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science (cum laude). He earned Master's Degrees from Webster University (Computer Resources and Information Management - 1996), Air University (Airpower Art & Science – 2004 / Air & Space Power Strategy - 2005), and Marine Corps University (Strategic Studies – 2009). He also attended numerous leadership and executive development courses including Leadership at the Peak, Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Seminar XXI, and the Enterprise Leadership Seminar at the University of North Carolina's Kenan-Flagler Business School.With both Matt Domo's and Bill Liquori's appointments, the Space Force Association is well-positioned to advance its initiatives and strengthen its impact within the space industry.About the Space Force Association:The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information about the Space Force Association and its mission, please visit visit ussfa.

