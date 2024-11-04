Greyorange's Robotic Retail Software Solution Now Available On Google Cloud Marketplace Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) GreyOrange's robotic retail software solution now available on Cloud Marketplace

GreyOrange , a provider of AI-driven warehouse automation technology, says its software as a service (SaaS) application, gStore, is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace .

gStore makes it easier for retailers to precisely locate inventory, manage stockouts, and enables personalized in-store experiences for customers using smart fitting rooms and self-checkout capabilities.

By providing real-time insights into inventory levels, item locations and stock movements, gStore enables retailers to execute store operations more effectively, simultaneously empowering merchandisers to speed up decision-making on pricing, promotions and placements to boost sales and productivity.

gStore works seamlessly with both RFID and non-RFID technologies, offering flexibility to fit any retailer's existing systems. gStore customers can realize a 45 percent improvement in productivity, a 5 percent surge in sales and a 60 percent increase in daily customer assistance.

gStore streamlines buy online, pick up in store (BOPIS) and ship from store (SFS) processes to minimize order rejections and ensure cost-effective fulfillment.

Its RFID capabilities are used to detect theft, preventing organized retail crime (ORC). Additionally, loss of inventory decreases, reducing lost sales opportunities.

Troy Siwek, gStore general manager, GreyOrange, says:“Retailers using gStore on Google Cloud can achieve operational efficiency and customer satisfaction, driving higher revenue and lower costs through enhanced store operations.

“gStore enables retailers to leverage metrics on inventory, traffic, and customer buying habits to make well-informed business decisions.”

Dai Vu, managing director, marketplace and ISV GTM programs at Google Cloud, says:“Bringing gStore to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the inventory management and store execution platform on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure.

“GreyOrange can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.”