Prime Minister Inspects Referendum Committee On Draft Constitutional Amendments In Msheireb

Doha: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani inspected Monday the 15th Committee on the draft constitutional amendments for the Year 2024, in Barahat Msheireb, Msheireb.

During the tour, His Excellency was accompanied by Minister of Interior, Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), and Chairman of the General Referendum Committee HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani.

The inspection tour comes within the framework of checking the latest preparations and arrangements before the start of the voting process on the constitutional amendments on Tuesday.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs urged citizens who have reached the age of 18 to participate effectively in the referendum and vote on the draft constitutional amendments, within the framework of the joint national duty and responsibility.